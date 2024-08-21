Erin Murphy Announces Bid for Clerk of SJC for Suffolk County

Special to the Journal

Boston City Councillor Erin Murphy has announced her candidacy for the Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County. The following is her announcement.

“I am Erin Murphy, and I am humbly seeking your support in the upcoming Primary Election on Tuesday, September 3rd. Over the past three years, it has been both an honor and a privilege to serve the vibrant and diverse communities of our great City as your At-Large City Councilor. I want to share with you why I am the best choice for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County.

1. A Record of Results: During my time as a legislator on the Boston City Council, I have been dedicated to delivering tangible results for our neighborhoods. I have consistently lifted the voices of my neighbors and championed important causes that directly impact our community. From advocating for better schools, more services for our seniors and veterans, safer streets, the cost of housing, and delivering on constituent services. I have demonstrated my commitment to improving the quality of life for all Bostonian’s.

2. Proven Leadership and Integrity: My successful career in public service and education underscores my leadership abilities and commitment to ethical standards. These qualities are crucial for a role that demands impartiality, transparency, and reliability. The Clerk’s role is to ensure the smooth operation of the court system by managing documents, scheduling, and ensuring procedural compliance. This is a neutral, administrative function that does not require legal interpretation. Combining these factors, I offer a blend of practical experience, a deep understanding of public service, and a personal commitment to fairness and community.

3. Extensive Public Service Experience: My tenure as a Boston City Councilor, my decades as a public-school educator, and my lifelong community advocacy demonstrates my expertise and capability to handle complex administrative tasks, manage substantial amounts of information, and interact with a diverse range of people. This experience, combined with my strong work ethic, shows that I am more than capable of managing complex responsibilities and advocating effectively for the community.

4. Education Expertise: My twenty-four years as a Boston Public School teacher and special education coordinator highlight my deep understanding of education and administrative processes. Managing over 150 IEPs each year reflects my organizational skills and experience managing extensive records and coordinating services. It also highlights my attention to detail, and dedication to ensuring fair and equitable treatment for all students. These skills are transferable and valuable in the administrative role of Clerk for the Supreme Judicial Court.

5. Accessibility and Transparency: Your voice matters. I have always made it a priority to be accessible to residents, attending community meetings in every neighborhood and listening to your concerns. It is a priority of mine to make sure everyone feels welcome when they access the court. I will continue to champion transparency and speak my mind to stand up for you.

6. Local Knowledge and Network: As a citywide elected official, I have a comprehensive understanding of Boston, Winthrop, Chelsea and Revere, and its residents, which will be beneficial in a role that requires close interaction with the public and various legal stakeholders. My existing relationships and network in the community will help facilitate smoother operations and improved communication.

7. Single Parent perspective: My experience as a single mom adds a unique and empathetic perspective. It demonstrates my resilience, ability to balance multiple responsibilities, and commitment to making decisions that positively impact families and individuals.

8. Bostonian Through and Through: I love our city, and I am deeply committed to its future. As a lifelong Bostonian, Boston Public School teacher, former BPS student, BPS parent, and a single mom who raised her four children here, I understand our unique challenges and opportunities, and I will continue to be dedicated to making not just Boston, but all of Suffolk County a better place for all of us!

On September 3rd, I ask for your vote for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court. I believe you; the people of Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop, and Revere deserve an elected official who is committed to providing access to justice and will bring transparency and accountability to the role. When you vote for me, you know exactly what you are getting. I will bring the same work ethic and integrity that marked my time in the classroom as a Boston Public School teacher, and as a legislator on the Boston City Council. Together, we can achieve remarkable things for Suffolk County. Thank you for your trust and support.”