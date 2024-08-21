John Powers Announces Bid for Suffolk County Civil Clerk of Courts

Special to the Journal

Civil Clerk of Courts John Powers has announced his intention to run for the Suffolk County Civil Clerk of Courts position. The following is his announcement.

“I am writing to respectfully ask for your vote on September 3dr for Suffolk County Civil Clerk of Courts. In 2023, Iwas appointed to this position by the Chief Justice of the Superior Court to fil the unexpired term of my predecessor, Michael Donovan, who retired after 42 years of service. Iam now running for this position so that I can continue to serve the people of Suffolk County in this important role.

Ihave dedicated my career to public service, first with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and then with the Suffolk Superior Court Civil Clerk’s Office. My legal experience has provided me with aunique understanding of our courts and of those who come to us for justice. nI this role, Ihave been committed to upholding the highest standards ni our court system, ensuring that every resident of Suffolk County is treated fairly and with respect.

I am a resident of South Boston, a husband, and the proud father of two daughters. I have been an attorney for 35 years and have worked in the court system for 40 years. I understand this job because Iam doing this job. Iam asking for your support ni the upcoming election so that Ican continue to support a court system that promotes fairness and accessibility for all.

On September 3rd, Ihumbly ask that you vote John Powers for Sufolk County Clerk of Civil Clerks. Thank you”