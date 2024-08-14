An Act Relative to Disability Pensions for Violent Crimes Signed into Law by Gov. Healey

Special to the Journal

House Bill 4746, An Act relative to disability pensions for violent crimes, sponsored by Representative Jessica Ann Giannino, has been signed into law today. From the date of passage, this law will provide a one hundred percent regular compensation pension benefit for police officers who have suffered a “Violent Act Injury”, which is defined as “a serious and permanent personal bodily injury sustained as a direct and proximate result of a violent attack upon a person by means of a dangerous weapon, including a firearm, knife, automobile, explosive device or other dangerous weapon”.

“By Governor Healey taking this step, we send a powerful message that we value the sacrifices made by those who serve on the front lines. As the daughter of a retired Police Sergeant, I know all too well the risks that our police officers face every day when they begin a shift. When I first met with advocates to discuss this legislation, and they shared with me that their families would have been better off if they did not survive each accident, it stayed with me. No family or police officer should ever carry that burden. I am thankful for Speaker Mariano and his leadership getting this bill over the finish line,” said Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere).

“The Massachusetts Coalition of Police started working on the Violent Crimes Disability Pension Bill with its original sponsor, the late Senator Ken Donnelly. There has been a lot of hard work put in by many people to get this important piece of legislation to the finish line. None of it would have been possible if not for the incredible work of Representative Jessica Giannino. Her efforts in championing this bill through the legislature have been nothing short of amazing. Her compassion and understanding for law enforcement and our mission is unwavering. Our entire membership is grateful for Representative Giannino’s work on this and so many other bills. While we hope this new law does not have to be used often, it will help those who have sacrificed more than anyone will know,” said Vice President John E. Nelson, Massachusetts Coalition of Police.

“Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities,” said Senator Brendan Crighton. “These brave individuals should not have to worry about their financial stability if they suffer a permanent injury due to an attack. I am proud that we have taken decisive action to support first responders in Massachusetts by ensuring that they and their families have the financial security they deserve.”

When a police officer is involved in an incident where they have been injured so violently that they are no longer able to work, this law is in place to protect them and their family from financial hardship. Numerous communities in the Commonwealth have officers who have been very seriously injured during shootouts. The officers involved had to suffer financially and toil for years in order to get their one-hundred percent pensions via special legislation and some are still in the process. With this law, it will now be automatic for officers and their families instead of having to go through the home rule process.