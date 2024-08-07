Waters Edge Property to be Reviewed by Board of Health for Condemnation

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere is taking decisive action to protect the residents of Waters Edge Apartments, moving for a condemnation hearing following ongoing violations and gross negligence by the property owners, Waters Edge Limited Partnership.

A public hearing by the Revere Board of Health will be held on August 29 at 6:00pm in the City Council Chamber to review current status and make a determination regarding the health and safety risks posed to residents at the 364 Ocean Avenue property.

For the past two years, the City of Revere has attempted to work with building ownership to address the serious health, safety, and maintenance issues at Waters Edge Apartments. Following a June 2022 fire and subsequent condemnation at 370 Ocean Avenue, another property under the same ownership with a history of safety and maintenance violations, hundreds of Revere residents were displaced.

Following an inspection in 2022, the City of Revere took legal action against Waters Edge Limited Partnership to force repair work to be completed, to no avail. Ownership has failed to make meaningful efforts to repair the property, which remains in a state of disrepair, and fallen into severe financial troubles, including mechanics liens, back taxes, and other unpaid debts.

Deputy Chief Paul Cheever, the City’s Chief Fire Inspector, said, “The building continues to have ongoing public safety issues related to the fire protection systems and safe building egress. At this point, we can no longer risk the safety of the residents of the property.”

Conditions of 364 Ocean Avenue have deteriorated to the point that Water’s Edge had to be required to stop renting additional apartments, leaving the building more than half empty: The City estimates that approximately 40 units are currently occupied. On Monday afternoon, members of the City of Revere Department of Public Health visited each residence to notify tenants of the status of the building, direct them to legal resources, and begin discussions about alternative housing options. The City of Revere, Housing Families, Inc., The Neighborhood Developers, and Revere Housing Authority will host informational sessions outside the property this week to provide residents with critical information and support services.

Chief of the Department of Public Health, Lauren Buck, was one of the many City employees who delivered this information to residents on Monday afternoon, “We are working with all tenants and will connect them with all housing resources and support available to us.”

The City of Revere remains committed to the safety and well-being of its residents, encouraging all tenants of Waters Edge Apartments to attend the public hearing and the informational sessions to understand their rights and the available resources.

