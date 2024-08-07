Boy Injured in Fall from Shirley Avenue Balcony

By Journal Staff

A five-year-old boy is recovering following a fall from a third-story balcony at 54 Shirley Ave. last week.

The boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, in critical condition. According to police, the boy was later upgraded to stable condition.

In a statement released last Thursday, Mayor Patrick Keefe said the city issued a citation for building violations on the Shirley Ave. property.

“I am praying for the speedy recovery of the child that was injured in yesterday’s tragic accident, and for his family and loved ones,” Keefe stated. “I am grateful to our first responders for their swift actions in providing aid. No family should have to live in unsafe housing conditions and Landlords have a responsibility to ensure safety for their tenants”

Keefe stated that the conditions at 54 Shirley Avenue were unacceptable.

“Today the City of Revere issued a citation for building violations on this property,” Keefe stated. “I have activated the City’s Code Enforcement Task Force, in partnership with the Inspectional Services Department and regulatory agencies, who will be conducting thorough inspections of the entire property.”

A woman who identified herself as the owner of the building spoke to several local television reporters last Friday. She said the tenants of the property had told her about the conditions on July 23, and that she warned them not to let their children play on the balcony while she attempted to get the situation fixed. The landlord stated that she had a contractor scheduled to look at the balcony on Friday, adding she was cooperating with the city to fix any potential violations.

Keefe said there remains an ongoing investigation into the incident.