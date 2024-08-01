RPS Educator, Dave Eatough, Retires after Three Decades

By Melissa Moore-Randall

June 17 was the “real” last day of school for David Eatough, who retired after 30 years as a Revere teacher.

A graduate of Beaver College, now called Arcadia University, Eatough earned Bachelor degrees in Art-Science (now Scientific Illustration) and Biology and later a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) at Tufts University.”

Revere High School’s Dave Eatough.

Thirty years at RHS provided Eatough with many memorable experiences. “I have had so many wonderful students, many resilient students who have taught me how to persevere through challenges. Thinking of them fills me with joy.”

“I have taught a variety of classes. When I started teaching it was common to give the new teacher the least desirable classes. I taught Intro Biology to students who had failed previously. I loved those kids. They were tough. They were dealing with things no one should have to deal with but if you showed an interest in them they would do almost anything for you. I also taught an upper level Biology class that evolved into Advanced Placement Biology. I taught Anatomy/Physiology. Hundreds of students have taken that class over the years. These students are working in healthcare all over Massachusetts and beyond. I taught Oceanography. Some of my favorite memories are the result of that class. I took a workshop that included a week on the historic schooner Ernestina. The Ernestina was a gift to the people of the United States from the people of Cape Verde. I ultimately became a crew member and was able to bring students on board. Those trips became their favorite memories of school. I eventually taught Advanced Placement Environmental Science. It is, in my opinion, the most important and relevant course at Revere High School.”

Eatough reflected on his many favorite memories at RHS. “A student, Anthony, was confined to a wheelchair because he had a degenerative disorder. He wanted to take Oceanography. The class included field trips to the beach, rocky intertidal zone, and the marsh. I was certain we could do this and we did. He was an invaluable member of the team collecting robust data at the marsh and making sure others followed protocols. He passed shortly after graduation but I will never forget him or his classmates and that shared experience.”

“The Urban Coyote Field Study is among my most memorable experiences. I had started working with Boston College’s Urban Ecology Field Studies program. At that time sightings of coyotes in Revere and surrounding communities started to increase. I proposed conducting research on urban coyote populations to see how they were utilizing the spaces and perhaps address concerns people had. Several students and parents became involved in trapping coyotes and tracking using radio transmitter collars. This involved driving around the Greater Boston area late at night with an antenna out the windows. Several articles were written for science journals and education magazines. Several books referenced the study as well.”

As he settles into retirement, Eatough will certainly miss his colleagues and students. “The last few years have been challenging for a variety of reasons. Some, like a global pandemic, politics, racism, economics, even climate change, are beyond the control of individuals. They brought most of us closer as we worked together to help our students thrive today and in the future. I worry that some changes have left out students less prepared for the rigors of higher education. I will miss my students. They aspire to succeed and be good people, they are kind to each other, they are not divided by differences that are so divisive in other contexts and communities. They have been kind to me and have sustained me through difficult days. Saying goodbye to my students was very hard.”

As for retirement, Eatough has no current plans. “There are a ton of opportunities but I’m not looking for anything that resembles a full time job.”

“I am grateful for those who sustained me at every stage of my career. I do feel blessed. Several people have been very generous with their appreciation for what I have done. Honestly, I feel as though I have received far more than I have ever given.”