Degrees of Success: Mayoral Aide Rose Burns Graduates From Boston Univ.

Revere resident Rose Burns, legislative aide to Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, had completed her college requirements in December, but this past weekend her academic achievement became official.

Burns took the proud walk Sunday to receive her degree from Boston University at the school’s commencement ceremonies. Burns was a double major in political science and sociology on the prelaw track. She is also a certified paralegal.

The daughter of James Burns and Nancy (Venezia) Burns, Rose is a 2020 graduate of Revere High School. She also has a brother, Sam Burns.

Mayor Keefe Offers His Congratulations

During her travels in Revere, Burns received congratulations from her colleagues and friends on her graduation from BU, one of the top-35 ranked colleges in the nation.

Among those offering their best wishes was Mayor Keefe, who had appointed Burns to his team in the Mayor’s office earlier this year.

“I first got to meet Rosie when she was 9-10 years old as a minor league softball player on our Revere Youth Baseball/Softball Knights,” remembered Keefe. “Since then I watched Rosie grow as a student at Revere High School, a volunteer at Revere TV, and eventually as a college student who helped lead our campaign fellows for my recent mayor’s race. It’s hard not feeling like a parent when I see these kids grow into such talented adults. It’s extremely gratifying to see them do so well.”

Keefe has watched proudly as Burns has distinguished herself as a valuable member of his team early in his administration.

“Rosie has been a great addition to our Mayor’s Office,” said Keefe. “She has compassion and patience, and her new diploma adds to the hardware in our office as we have a BU and BC (communications associate Taylor Giuffre-Catalano is a BC graduate) rivalry going on in our main reception area. Revere is lucky to have these amazing students graduating from esteemed institutions and returning to our workforce.”

“Congratulations, Rosie. You make your Mayor and coach very proud,” concluded Keefe.

Praise from Rose’s Friend and Co-Worker

“Rose is an exceptionally hard worker, and an even better friend,” said Taylor Giuffre-Catalano. “I have had the privilege of knowing Rose for eight years, from the time that we were on the Revere High Girls Field Hockey team together, and we now work in the Mayor’s Office together. Rose cares so much about what she does, and always gives her best effort. It was no surprise to me that she graduated from one of the best schools in the country early, while also picking up a paralegal certification along the way– that’s just how she rolls. We are all very proud of her, and I’m lucky to have such a strong, intelligent, and reliable friend and coworker.”