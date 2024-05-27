News Briefs

Memorial Day Brunch at Beachmont VFW

Sen. and First Lt. Lydia Edwards cordially invites all residents to attend a Memorial Day Brunch on Friday, May 24, at the Beachmont VFW, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature residents from Revere, Winthrop and East Boston

Game Night at First Congregational Church

The First Congregational Church of Revere is hosting a game night on May 31 (Friday) from 7:00 p.m. at the Church, 230 Beach Street, Revere. Ages 15 and above are cordially invited for an evening of fun, games, (board and card) and food.

City of Revere Hosts Public Safety Meeting for Summer 2024

This past week, Mayor Keefe convened a meeting of top public safety officials, local, and state agencies to discuss safety and security measures for Revere Beach during the Summer of 2024. The meeting included high-ranking officials from the Revere Police, Massachusetts State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s Office, MBTA, DCR, and other key stakeholders.

Revere Beach has been known for its tourist appeal for more than a century, and in recent times has hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. “It’s important that we take proactive action now,” Mayor Keefe commented. He continued, noting, “This is one of the first, and definitely the largest, meetings ever hosted with focus on a public safety plan for Revere Beach over the course of this summer.”

For Mayor Keefe, public safety is a top priority: “There is always a steep spike in visitors from other communities when temperatures start warming up. With the summer season just around the corner, we want to make this message clear.” Some of the items discussed during the meeting include an updated communications plan between the agencies and stakeholders, and a plan to increase public safety visibility.

Mayor Keefe spoke to the significance of the meeting: “Make no mistake, we are aware of residents’ concerns. We want summer trips to Revere Beach to be a safe and positive experience, for residents and visitors alike.”