RHS Senior Matthew Terrell Selected to Gov. Healey’s Youth Council

Matthew Terrell is the chairperson of the Revere High School Student Senate, a two-year captain of the varsity swim team, and a member of Mayor Patrick Keefe’s Youth Advisory Board.

Those positions are a strong indicator of Terrell’s excellent leadership skills. Monday night, Terrell showed his oratorical splendor while representing his six-person group at the Broadway Master Plan meeting at the Hill School. At 18, Matthew was the youngest speaker at the meeting, showing poise and confidence as he summarized the group’s ideas for the future development of Broadway in Revere.

The son of William Terrell and Nicole Deveau, Matthew will be taking his talents (as NBA great LeBron James once said about moving on to the Miami Heat) to the State House in Boston where he has been selected as a member of Governor Maura Healey’s Youth Advisory Council.

Last October, Matthew applied for the prestigious position on the Youth Council, a process that included writing an essay about how he could best contribute to Gov. Healey’s Council. The application also required a list of his extracurricular accomplishments and recommendation letters.

“I received the notification letter in mid-March, and I was sworn in [at a ceremony in Boston] on March 25,” Matthew said proudly. “I’m currently interviewing for the opportunity to be chair or vice-chair of the Council. I look forward to being one of the youth voices making recommendations on issues such as housing development, workforce development, and climate sustainability to Gov. Healey.”

Matthew is one of 60 students on the Council from the 14 counties in the state, including his home Suffolk County (which consists of Boston, Revere, Winthrop, and Chelsea).

Mayor Keefe and Rep. Jessica Giannino both offered their congratulations to Terrell.

“I am proud to say Matthew was recently appointed to our City’s Youth Advisory Board, so I think Gov. Healey understands that we have some unbelievable talent in the City of Revere, and I am excited to have his participation on both boards,” said Keefe.

Giannino, who attended Terrell’s inauguration ceremony, also lauded the RHS student leader.

“I am so proud of Revere resident Matthew Terrell for being named to the Governor’s Youth Council,” said Giannino. “He has always been an active and involved student and I know that Matthew will be a great advocate for the youth in our community.”

Holding an interest in politics, Matthew said he voted for the first time in the Massachusetts Presidential Primary and looks forward to voting in the Presidential Election in November.

Meanwhile, Matthew is on the verge of making a very important decision in his life: his choice of college.

“The top two are Trinity College in Dublin (Ireland) and Emerson College in Boston,” said Matt, who is an outstanding photographer. “At Emerson, I would be going into journalism and at Trinity, I would be majoring in PPES (Philosophy, Political Science, Economics, and Sociology.”