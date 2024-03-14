Appreciation: Robert ‘Bob’ O’Brien, Former Director of Community Development, Passes Away

Robert “Bob” O’Brien, who was instrumental in the development of many successful residential and commercial properties in Revere during the Mayor Brian Arrigo Administration, died Feb. 19, 2024, following a brief illness.

Mr. O’Brien served as the director of planning and community development for the City of Revere.

Local developers and city officials lauded Mr. O’Brien for his expertise in the field of community development and the professional way in which he led the department at City Hall.

“Bob was a great person, a true professional, a problem solver and solutions guy,” said Jamie Russo, a prominent developer who has been a big part of the city’s resurgence. “I worked with Bob on several occasions, and he was always accessible and helpful. He was an asset to the city. He will be missed dearly.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe, who is the former Ward 4 councillor, expressed his admiration for Mr. O’Brien.

“Bob was a class act that really took our planning and development team to a new level,” said Keefe. “His vision for Revere and his institutional knowledge were a boon to Revere’s transition as a first-class, regional destination to live, work, and do business.”

Rep. Jessica Giannino also paid tribute to Mr. O’Brien, stating, “In the wake of Bob O’Brien’s passing, our city mourns the loss of a true gentleman. As we reflect on Bob’s legacy, let us carry forward his dedication and commitment to the City of Revere, inspired by the indelible mark left by a true visionary. I will miss his emails of timely news articles and thoughtful input on projects throughout our region.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto served on the Council throughout Mr. O’Brien’s tenure in the city.

“Bob was a decent, kind-hearted man who was always professional in his collaborative efforts with the City Council,” said Zambuto. “We will miss him. I extend my condolences to his wife, Annette, and family.”