Polls Open Tuesday for Super Tuesday

By Adam Swift

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 for the presidential primary.

Early voting for the primaries in the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties began last Saturday, and will continue at Revere City Hall this Thursday and Friday at Revere City Hall. Voting will be open in the City Council Chambers on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said there have been no changes in the polling locations for regular voting on Tuesday, March 5.

Fahey noted that the last presidential primary election in Revere saw a turnout of about 30 percent. Fahey added that the city sent out over 3,000 vote by mail ballots for the presidential primary.

On the Democratic ballot, President Joe Biden is expected to cruise to victory, although Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson remain on the ballot in Massachusetts.

There are also uncontested races for Democratic State Committee Man and Committee Woman on the ballot, with Juan Pablo Jaramillo and Gabriela Gigi Coletta running. There are also candidates for ward committee in each ward, although no ward comes close to the 35 candidates that are eligible to be elected in each ward.

The Republican presidential ballot has more candidates challenging former President Donald Trump, but only former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been actively campaigning. Also on the ballot are Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, and Ron DeSantis.

Unlike the Democratic ballot, there is competition for State Committee Man and State Committee Woman on the Republican side. Incumbent Paul Ronakaitus is being challenged by Talen John Carvalho, and there is a three-way race for State Committee Woman between Vera Carducci, Rachel Miselman, and Jeannamarie Tamas.

On the Libertarian ballot, Jacob Hornberger, Michael Rectenwald, Chase Oliver, Michael Ter Maat, and Lars Mapstead are candidates for president.

Polling locations are:

• Ward 1, Precincts 1,2: Beachmont Veterans Memorial School, 15 Everard St., Gymnasium, Bennington Street Entrance

• Ward 1, Precinct 3: American Legion Post 61, 249 Broadway

• Ward 2, Precinct 1: Garfield Magnet School, 176 Garfield Ave., Gymnasium

• Ward 2, Precincts 2, 3, and 3A: Carl Hyman Towers, 50 Walnut Ave.

• Ward 3, Precincts 1, 2, 3: Revere High School, 101 School St., Gymnasium, Fieldhouse Entrance

• Ward 4, Precincts 1, 2, and 3: Staff Sergeant James J. Hill Elementary School, 51 Park Ave., Parking Lot Entrance

• Ward 5, Precinct 1: Point of Pines Yacht Club, 28 Rice Ave.

• Ward 5, Precinct 1A: Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard

• Ward 5, Precincts 2, 3: Paul Revere School, 395 Revere St., Gymnasium

• Ward 6, Precincts 1, 2, 3: West Revere Complex, A.C. Whelan School, 107 Newhall St., Gymnasium, Sargent Street Entrance