Super Sunday: Fans Set To Wager on the Big Game This Sunday at WynnBET Sportsbook in Encore

Football fans will be making their way to Encore Boston Harbor in Everett Sunday to make a wager on the Super Bowl at the WynnBET Sportsbook located on the casino floor.

The NFL’s title game, matching the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, arrives just more than a year after wagering on sports became legalized in Massachusetts.

As befitting its status as a world-class, five-star resort/casino, Encore’s sportsbook is considered “New England’s premier destination to place a wager.”

Fans will be able to view the game at the sportsbook on more than 70 televisions, including a 10-foot-high and 123-foot-long video wall. Two food establishments, Frank and Nick’s and Shake Shack, are situated inside the sportbook area.

While the New England Patriots are in a rebuilding phase following a two-decade dynasty that produced six Super Bowl titles, there is still considerable interest in this year’s game. The NFL is at an all-time high in international viewership and popularity. Sponsors are paying $7 million for a 30-second commercial during the broadcast.

And in a strong local connection to the game, former Everett High School and Brown University football standout Mike Borgonzi is the assistant general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Borgonzi, who starred for the Crimson under long-time head coach John DiBiaso, has helped build two Super Bowl championship teams and will be seeking a third Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Encore officials said the WynnBET Sportsbook will open Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and remain open all day. In addition to the Super Bowl, fans can also wager in person on other sports such as NBA and NCAA college basketball and the NHL.

San Francisco is currently a two-point favorite over Kansas City in the game.

(Information from the Encore Boston Harbor/WynnBET Sportsbook website was used in this story).