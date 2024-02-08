Revere Public Schools Celebrate Costello Syndrome Awareness Day

By Melissa Moore-Randall

RPS staff and students came together on 2/27 to celebrate Costello Syndrome Awareness Day. The day honored brave and beautiful Rya Goodwin, 2, who was diagnosed with the rare syndrome last spring. #RYARAISIN purple and butterfly shirts were the fashion accessory of the day to recognize the daughter of Hill School teacher, Amanda Goodwin.

“Words cannot describe how grateful we are for all of the unconditional love and support we received for our girl. We will continue to fight for more research until enough awareness is shed on such a mean syndrome.” said Rya’s proud Mom, Amanda.

On April 21, 2023 Rya’s family received the diagnosis of Costello Syndrome. Rya is one of only 300 cases of Costello Syndrome worldwide. Costello syndrome affects the body in numerous ways and can lead to developmental delays, heart defects, tumors, feeding and growth difficulties, coarse facial features, and more. Individuals with Costello syndrome also have a lifetime risk for malignant tumors including rhabdomyosarcoma and neuroblastoma in young children and transitional cell carcinoma of the bladder in adolescents and young adults.