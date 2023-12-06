A.C. Whelan Celebrates First Family Literacy Night

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The A.C. Whelan School recently celebrated their first Family Literacy Night. Families and community members enjoyed a luau themed afternoon learning about the various reading programs, how the school supports students, and how families can support their children at home. During the event, they played literacy based games, shared parent/caregiver resources, did and took activities to use at home, and engaged in community activities through snacks and conversations. Those attended received raffle tickets for prizes. It was a well attended event.