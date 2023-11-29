Obituaries 11-29-2023

Donald H. Larsen, Sr.

Of East Boston

Donald H. Larsen, Sr. of East Boston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 26 on the day of “Our Lord Jesus Christ King of the Universe”, after a lengthy battle of Pleural Mesothelioma.

He was the devoted husband of Linda (Cogliani) Larsen of East Boston, the son of the late Herbert “Chocs” Larsen and Mary (Penny) Larsen. Mr. Larsen is survived by his three children: Lori (Larsen) Porazinski and her husband, Joseph Porazinski of Bradford, Donald H. Larsen, Jr. and his wife, Diane (Kokoszka) Larsen of Framingham and Reid Larsen and his wife Shannon (Wass) Larsen of Saugus. He was the “POPS” to nine wonderful grandchildren, Raymond Douglas and his wife, Gabriella, Joey Porazinski, Rebecca Garon and her husband, Shane, Nikolas Shionis, Georgie Shionis, Kyle Porazinski, Donnie “TLHP” Larsen, Olivia Larsen, Nelly Larsen and one great-grandchild, Maverick Garon as well as several nieces and nephews; two brothers: Billy Joy and his late wife, Terry and Bobby Larsen and his late wife, Joanie. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Reed and her late husband, Bill.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. [at Day Sq] East Boston, today, Wednesday, November 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere, Thursday morning, November 30 at 10 a.m. Please go directly to the church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory to The Granite VNA at graniteVNA.org would be appreciated.

Shurley M. Kulakowski

Family Was Everything to Her

Family and friends attended a visitation on Monday, November 27th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St, Revere for Shurley M. (Welch) Kulakowski. Shurley died peacefully on Monday, November 20th at Hathorne Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Danvers, following a long illness. She was 98 years old. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Ave Maria Parish (OLA), Lynnfield and interment immediately followed in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody.

Shurley was born in Boston on August 10, 1925 to her late parents, Harold H. and Marie L. (Better) Welch. She was raised in Beachmont with her brother and sister, and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1943. She then began working for Northeast Airlines. This job changed her life, for it is where she would meet, fall in love, and later marry her husband, Thomas Kulakowski.

Shurley and Tom were married in 1948. Over the next eight years, they became the loving and proud parents of four children. Shurley cherished being a wife and mother, and embraced all that came along with parenthood. When she returned to work some years later, Shurley became a part-time hostess at the Golden Dome Restaurant on Beacon Hill, a popular lunch spot for legislators and staff working at the State House.

When she learned of an overnight position as a Lockbox administrator at Shawmut Bank, she applied, knowing it would be a better fit for her family’s busy lifestyle. Shurley’s career there spanned more than 25 years before she retired in the 80’s.

Shurley enjoyed so many things: Time with family and friends, Travel to new places and far-off lands, Ballroom dancing, Watching (and recording) golf matches on tv, Cheering on her beloved Red Sox.

Shopping, Chasing down sales and bargains, And selecting just the right gifts and cards for the people she loved.

But while she took pleasure in all these things, it was family that meant everything to her. When her daughter Colleen was diagnosed with Lupus in her early 20’s, Shurley was right there at her side, navigating the challenges of this all-encompassing disease. She and Colleen used this time to make the best of a difficult situation and formed a very special bond with one another. Colleen would eventually lose the battle with Lupus twenty years later, and while it was devastating for everyone who knew her, it was especially so for Shurley, to lose her beloved daughter. Ten years later, she did the same thing for her son, Tom after he sustained a life-changing stroke. She would visit him as often as she could, and her presence gave each of them a sense of happiness and love. Once again, she had to face the passing of a beloved child. And once again, Shurley showed remarkable grace and strength as she laid her child to rest, reminding us all that tomorrow is never promised, but love is forever.

Shurley will be forever missed and loved. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Kulakowski, Sr., the loving mother of Karen K Rickershauser and her husband, Joseph of Reading, Kerry Kulakowski and his wife, Anna of Lynnfield, and the late Retired Everett Firefighter, Thomas E. Kulakowski, Jr. and Colleen R "Gidget" Kulakowski; the cherished grandmother of Jill Carvalho and her husband, Carlos, Chip Rickershauser and his wife, Lindsey, Kristyn Pardi and Michael Watts, Lauren Cataldo and her husband, Louis, Sandra L Campbell and her husband, US Army NG Major Matthew Campbell and Katy Kohler and her husband, Richie of Sutton and the adored great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren. She was the dear sister of the late Harold H. Welch and Millie Welch (deceased at age 3) and the special aunt of John Welch and his wife, Christine of Canton and many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Laurel Cifuni

She Had a Warm Smile and Made Friends Wherever She Went

Laurel J. (Stewart) Cifuni, 66, of North Revere died on November 23rd after a courageous battle with cancer.

Laurel was the daughter of the late Merton J. and Margaret E. (Durgin) Stewart of North Revere and Waquoit. She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Stephen J. Cifuni and their two loving children, Rachel J. and Stephen M. Cifuni, all of Revere. She also leaves behind her brother, Robert J. Stewart of Waquoit for whom she cared deeply.

Laurel, affectionately called La-La by those closest to her, was a kind soul who devoted most of her life caring for her family who she would do anything for. She had a warm smile and made friends with everyone wherever she went. She had an amazingly strong will and took charge of every situation that presented itself to her. She was a graduate of Revere High School and eventually worked in childcare and then for years as a bank teller in Cliftondale Square, Saugus where she touched the lives of many people in the community.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurel's memory may be made to the Friends of the Waquoit Bay Reserve in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Camping and spending time with friends and family on Waquoit Bay on Cape Cod was Laurel's most cherished pastime.

Per Laurel’s wishe,s there will be no wake or funeral. A private gathering of close friends and family to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home 781-233-0300

Carl Shalachman

Feb. 27, 1936 — Nov. 14, 2023

Carl “Zaide” Shalachman passed away peacefully on November 14, 2023 in Boston at the age of 87.

Carl is survived by his wife, Rhena; his children: Ira, Debra and David; five grandchildren: Scott, Eric, Derek, Adam and, Jake and nine great grandchildren.

Carl was born on February 27, 1936 to Elias and Sarah Shalachman and grew up with his sister, Anita. He graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School and married Rhena “Bunky” Fritz, his high school sweetheart, in 1956. Carl learned his craft as a deli man from his father and went on to open his own deli.

Carl and Rhena raised their family in Revere for the last 67 years. Carl’s family remember him as a kind, generous, and, loving father who encouraged them to work hard and never stop pursuing their goals. Carl was an altruistic man who loved playing cards, handball, racquet ball, tennis, pool and fishing. Carl was an active and devout member of the Masonic Temple (Everett C Benton Lodge) and the Shriners.

Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Children's Boston, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114.