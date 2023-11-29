Douglas Cummings Park Rededicated; Leonard Piazza Honored With Memorial Step

The rededication of the Douglas Cumming Park in Beachmont and the dedication of the memorial step in honor of Leonard Piazza was held Nov. 19.

Beachmont Improvement Committee President Kathleen Heiser presided over the ceremony for Mr. Piazza, a founding member of the Committee who was active in many organizations in Revere.

Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe and Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri represented city government at the impressive ceremony.

“Leonard Piazza was a Beachmont icon,” said Keefe. “He was born and raised here, contributed back to our community for many years. The inscription says it all: A life well lived.”

Silvestri, a highly decorated veteran, noted Mr. Piazza’s service to his country during World War II. Said Silvestri, “Lenny Piazza was a veteran. He would come by our Veterans Service office often and talk about his family and the city he loved so much. He would bring us his books and magazines and he always kept us up to date on things that he was aware of going on in the city. He was part of the Greatest Generation. He was a great man, and I’m honored to have gotten to know him, and work with him in making Revere a better place.”

Following are Kathleen Heiser’s remarks at the ceremony:

Welcome everyone as we gather on this lovely, crisp autumn day. It seems especially fitting to celebrate the rededication of this, the Douglas Cummings Park, on its tenth anniversary.

This park was the dream of the Beachmont Improvement Committee to convert an unkempt lot into a gorgeous multi-function memorial park. The community was happy to honor their families and loved ones with engraved pavers.

The park is a delightful place to sit and chat with friends, or maybe even read a book from the Little Library. We enjoy the plants that beautify the perimeter and change with each season, thanks to our master landscaper, Jimmy Mercurio.

The annual Christmas tree will soon be standing here in the middle of the park. We invite you to join us again in December for the lighting of the tree, caroling, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This year we lost a beloved friend, Lenny Piazza, a founding memory of the Beachmont Improvement Committee. Lenny was a lifelong Revere boy who was active in every aspect of Revere life. For decades Lenny enjoyed living in his big red house on the hill overlooking the ocean. Lenny was a World War II veteran, an idea man, an eager volunteer at every City event, and a most memorable character, in every good sense of the word.

So today, we are with his family and friends.

We have placed a memorial step in honor and in memory of our dear friend, Lenny. May we never forget him.

The inscription reads: Leonard R. “Len” Piazza, 1927-2023. A Life Well-Lived.”

Thank you all for coming. Have a wonderful day. Stay safe and Happy Thanksgiving.