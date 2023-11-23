Super Bowl Champions! Revere Junior Patriots Capture Youth Football Title

The Revere Junior Patriots youth football seventh-and-eighth-grade team made its first New England Commonwealth Youth Football Conference season an unforgettable one, winning the 2023 Super Bowl, 12-6, over Stoneham in a thriller Sunday afternoon at Tufts University in Medford.

Revere, who joined the organization after competing in Pop Warner football for many years, made two incredible defensive stands in the fourth quarter inside the 10-yard line to earn the victory. The undefeated Stoneham team had averaged close to 25 points per game, but head coach Oscar Rodriguez’s contingent kept its high-scoring opponent to a single score.

Revere (9-1) had lost to Stoneham, 14-13, a month ago in the regular season. But Revere regrouped to beat Watertown, 32-7, in the playoff semifinals and set up the winner-take-all showdown with the 9-0 Stoneham Spartans.

After a scoreless first half, Reda Attoui, the younger brother of Revere High football star, Abbas Attoui, returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.

Fleet-footed running back Carlos Ortiz made it 12-0 on a 51-yard touchdown.

Stoneham scored its touchdown in the fourth quarter and twice threatened to tie the game or go ahead in the final minutes.

With the ball at the 5-yard line and five second left, Stoneham attempted two passes, but the Revere defense denied completions, the second key play being made as time expired.

David Kanelas, a team captain, was one of the defensive stars, recording a sack in the fourth quarter. Carlos Ortiz, Anthony Pelatare, and Jorge Colon led Revere’s outstanding game-long performance on defense. Also excelling in the Revere secondary alongside Colon were Filipe Demelo, Mason Juliano, Jose Fuentes, and Jeremiah Ramos. Linebacker Ismael Romero Gonzalez was immense in the middle of the Revere defense, making several tackles.

“I commend our entire defensive unit, who was huge throughout the game,” said Rodriguez.

Quarterbacks Francesco Fautz and Luka DeAlmeida did a great job piloting the Revere offense, which was the league’s highest-scoring group during the regular season at 26 points per game.

The Revere team had experienced success in Pop Warner football, winning back-to-back championships in the 12-U division.

“We had the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense in our league in points scored and points allowed this season,” noted Rodriguez.

Carlos Ortiz, son of Revere Youth Football President Jackie Del Rio, led the team in touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Revere defense was at its best in the big games, including a memorable Super Bowl Sunday on the campus of Tufts University.

Several of the current Revere players will be joining the Revere High football program next fall.

“A lot of the players are moving on and will help the Revere High program,” said Rodriguez, who played football himself at Chelsea High School.

Rodriguez was assisted on the Revere sidelines by coaches Michael Juliano, Edward Ramos, and Miguel Marin.

Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe attended the Super Bowl, personally congratulating all the players and coaches on their championship season after the trophy presentation ceremony.