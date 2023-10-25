Whelan School Celebrates Fifteen Years of Ms. Osgood

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Whether running the Book Fair, organizing Field Day, helping students celebrate Fall Bash and Winter Wonderland, or substituting, a fixture at the Whelan School for the last 15 years has been Charlotte Osgood also known as Mrs. Osgood.

Mom to Chris, 20, a junior at UMass Lowell, Ashley, 19, who works at the family restaurant, Jonathan, 17, a senior at Northeast Vocational School, and Robert, 9, a fourth grader at the A.C. Whelan, Osgood grew up in Saugus and graduated from Saugus High School. After graduating from college with a degree in business from Marian Court, she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Sales and Marketing team at Tyco Healthcare.

When she became Mom to Christopher, she began running her parents’ restaurant, Cappa’s Trackside Kitchen in Melrose. Cappa’s has been owned and operated by her family for the past 29 years.

“I have been involved with Whelan since Chris started Kindergarten in 2008. I helped out with whatever events were happening and loved being a part of something that was benefiting the students’ school experience. Those are memories that you remember forever. I became Secretary of the PTA in 2012 and Co-President in 2015. I had two years off when my son Jonathan went to middle school but returned as Vice President when Robert started kindergarten. When Covid hit, I ran the PTA by myself until I found a few others to help out. I was also involved in SBA’s PTO as Secretary and Treasurer when my three oldest were there. For the past 7 years, I have also been a substitute at the Whelan School.”

As she looks back on her 15 years at the Whelan, she has had many wonderful memories. “My most enjoyable moments have been watching how excited the kids are when they come to events like the Bookfair, Winter Wonderland, and Field Day. I also have enjoyed the friends I have made along the way. It was always a team effort, and we had some great teams and so much fun doing it.” Two moments that especially stand out to Osgood was former Principal John Macero getting a pie in the face and winning a Kiss 108 contest that sent the band, Big Time Rush, to perform at the school.

Her dedication to Whelan has not gone unnoticed. “Charlotte has been a member of the Whelan Community as a parent, substitute teacher and PTO President. She has dedicated countless hours providing students, staff and families with activities that build community for Whelan! We are so lucky to have her as a support here at Whelan. Charlotte was so welcoming to me when I was brand new at the Whelan. Our school community has so much gratitude for Charlotte!” said Principal Rachel Shanley.

Covid put a damper on many annual school events over the last three years. However, Osgood has slowly brought back Field Day, Fall Bash, Winter Wonderland, and the very popular Thanksgiving Pie fundraiser.

“Next year will be my last year at the Whelan School, and I have to say it’s bittersweet. I will definitely miss it.” Said Osgood