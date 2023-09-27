Rep. Giannino Hosts Coastal Sites Tour of North Shore That Begins at Revere Beach

Story By Cary Shuan

Rep. Jessica Giannino, a member of the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, joined House Committee Chair, Rep. Dan Cahill, in hosting a tour of several coastal sites on the North Shore.

State Rep. Jeff Turco, Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna also attended the first stop on the tour at Revere Beach that was held adjacently to the William Reinstein Bandstand.

Giannino delivered remarks reaffirming her commitment to focusing on water quality, environmental justice, and improving access to outdoor recreational activities.

Gianni Hill, Deputy Chief of Staff to DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo, also spoke at the event, expressing DCR’s support of the environmental goals of the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.