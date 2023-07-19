A Great Run in Revere

Steve Fotopoulos said Peter’s Super Beef “was more than a business, it was a home.” The popular restaurant on North Shore Road closed its doors July 11, ending 33 consecutive years of operation at the site. Fotopoulos, son of business owners Peter and Zoe Fotopoulos, said the restaurant opened in December,1989. Peter Fotopoulos, who emigrated from Greece in the early 1970s, had worked with his brothers for 10 years at Beachmont Roast Beef before deciding to launch his own restaurant. Under the leadership of the Fotopouloses, Peter’s Super Beef grew to be a producer of one of the city’s most desired roast beef sandwiches, along with being a traditional late-night staple for customers. Visitors to nearby Wonderland Greyhound Park would often pick up a roast beef sandwich or other sandwiches and subs on their way home from the dog track. Fotopoulos said the family took pride in its product, especially its delicious roast beef sandwich. “I’ll let the people speak for us,” he said proudly. Fatopoulos said the reason for the closure was the property on North Shore Road was being sold, and “my parents were looking to retire.” “It was kind of just time,” said Fotopoulos, a 6- who was a prolific, 6-foot-2-inch three-point shooter for back-to-back state basketball championship teams at Lynn Classical High School. “All along we were trying to sell the business to maybe another family so they could keep it going. But where the property was being sold, it kind of worked out like that.” He said the family’s farewell to customers came last week. “It was a tough day,” said Steve. “The hardest thing was saying good-bye to everybody because we’ve been here almost 34 years. I grew up here and helped at the restaurant since I was 12 years old. This was our home. When people came in, it was more like people were coming into our home. I tried to know everyone by their first name.” The name, Peter’s Super Beef, will always have a special place in the hearts of Revere residents.