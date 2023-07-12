News Annual Bocce on the Beach Tournament by Journal Staff • July 12, 2023 • 0 Comments Kings of the Court: The First Place winners of the annual Bocce on the Beach Tournament, Team Gerry Visconti. From left to right, Stephen Fiore, Councillor-at-Large and candidate for Mayor Gerry Visconti, Gerry’s brother, Nino Visconti, and Nick Napolitano. The converted Mario Pagnoni Joy of Bocce Memorial Trophy, shown with, President BrandonO’Brien, Pamela M Anderson, Janelle O’Brien, Revere Historians Jeff Pearlman and Bob Upton.