Revere Works’ Job Fair Draws Strong Attendance and Positive Response From Major Employers

Special to the Journal

Revere Works, a dynamic coalition of City departments, workforce training agencies, and educational providers, successfully organized a highly anticipated job fair on Thursday, June 22, at Revere High School. The event, which took place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., attracted a large number of Revere job seekers and garnered enthusiastic feedback from both attendees and participating employers.

The job fair welcomed an impressive lineup of major employers, comprising twelve prominent organizations. Among the esteemed participants were Kettle Cuisine, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), Mass General Brigham (MGB), The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), MassHire Metro North Career Center, Swissport, Encore, Revere Public Schools (RPS), City of Revere, DO & CO, United States Postal Service (USPS), and Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan.

To support attendees in presenting their credentials effectively, Revere Works provided a dedicated print station where resumes could be printed as needed. Community volunteers were on hand to register attendees and offer comprehensive information about the participating employers. Additionally, coalition workforce development specialists actively engaged with job seekers, offering guidance and referrals to facilitate successful connections.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our job fair,” expressed Rachid Moukhabir, from Revere Works. “The event provided an excellent platform for job seekers in Revere to explore a wide range of employment opportunities and interact directly with major employers. The positive feedback we received from both attendees and participating organizations is a testament to the success of this initiative.”

Revere Works serves the residents of Revere through its coordinated workforce development planning, programming, and employer and community engagement. The agencies involved in organizing the job fair include Revere Community School, represented by Fatou Drammeh; MACIR, represented by its founder, Rachid Moukhabir; Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE), represented by its Executive Director, Olga Tacure; Revere Cares, represented by Sylvia Chiang; MassHire Metro North Workforce Board, represented by its Manager of Strategic Initiatives Melora Rush; CONNECT represented by its Workforce Development Manager, Alina Gardner; and the City of Revere, represented by its Community Development Program Manager, Danielle Osterman.

For further information about Revere Works and its initiatives, please visit www.revere.org/revere-works.

Revere Works is a coalition of City departments, workforce training agencies, and educational providers committed to fostering workforce development and economic growth in Revere, Massachusetts. Through collaboration and community engagement, Revere Works strives to empower residents with employment opportunities, relevant training, and a thriving job market.