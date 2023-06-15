NE Regional Member Caggiano To Run for School Committee

Northeast Regional Vocational School Committee member Anthony Caggiano has announced that he will be a candidate for the Revere School Committee in the 2023 election.

Caggiano, who is in his third year of a four-year term as the city’s representative on the Regional School Committee, said he has received clearance to serve on the two boards simultaneously if he is elected to the Revere School Committee in November.

Caggiano hopes to bring a broader emphasis on vocational education to the Revere school district.

“I decided to run for School Committee because for the past five or six years, there’s been a bigger demand for vocational education, and the last three years it’s completely exploded,” said Caggiano.

He noted that there has been a significant increase in the number of Revere students that are applying for admission to Northeast Regional. Students from 12 communities in the Northeast school district, including Revere and Winthrop, attend the vocational high school which is in Wakefield.

“We have more than 200 students from Revere who are on the [Northeast] waiting list,” related Caggiano. “My goal is to bring vocational education programs to Revere High.”

According to Caggiano, in September Northeast Regional faculty will be teaching a plumbing course at Revere High School. “We haven’t had a shop at Revere High for about 30 years,” said Caggiano. “I want to expand the vocational course offerings.”

Caggiano, who earned an impressive victory in his first run for office in November, 2020, points to a solid record of accomplishment as a Regional School committee member.

“When I was first elected, I met with Mayor [Brian] Arrigo and he felt the city needed a closer relationship between Revere and Northeast Regional, and I feel we have done that,” said Caggiano. “Currently, Northeast Regional students are helping with the renovations at the Revere Historical Society [Museum], providing plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services that are saving the city a cost savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Northeast students are also going to be building new dugouts at the Revere High baseball field. And Northeast students have been volunteering at the Revere Food Pantry.”

Caggiano lauded the leadership of Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly in the Revere School district, saying that he would enjoy the opportunity to work with the award-winning administrator on developing new vocational education programs for Revere students. “I feel we can’t wait for the new high school, we need to do it [add vocational training programs] now.”