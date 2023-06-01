Chatting With the Chamber Event Features Kori O’Hara of Untapped Coffee Company

Kori O’Hara, of Untapped Coffee Co., was the featured business owner at the Revere Chamber of Commerce’s “Chatting With The Chamber” event held at the RCC offices on Broadway.

O’Hara gave away free cups of her company’s delicious coffee and spoke to Chamber members and guests about her new business.

“We are a coffee company that also provides mental health resources,” said O’Hara, adding that five-percent of all coffee sales are donated to supporting mental health initiatives.

At the event, O’Hara displayed some of the company’s merchandise, including different roasts of coffee, mugs, tumblers, and T-shirts.

O’Hara invites all to visit the Untappedcoffee.com web site where “every so often we’ll introduce a new untapped resource.”

Untapped Coffee will have a booth at the Bizzy Women Open Market event event on Aug. 5 at Dryft in Revere.