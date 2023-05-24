Groundbreaking To Take Place for Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station

Special to the Journal

The long-awaited ground breaking on the new Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station will take place on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at 140 Lynnway.

It’s been a decades-long effort to get a fire station back to the Ward 5 neighborhood. The council unanimously approved $9.2 million to fund the construction in 2019, but some environmental issues at the state level and the Covid-19 pandemic held up the start of the project and led to increased costs.

Earlier this year, the council unanimously voted to allocate an additional $6.4 million for the total cost of the construction of the project.

“We are delighted to break ground on the Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station this month,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. “Ward 5 residents have been asking for this for more than a decade, and I’m proud to lead our department to the finish line. The residents deserve nothing less than the best public safety services, no matter where they’re located in the city.”

Conversations around the reconstruction of the Point of Pines Fire Station began in 2019 due to the growth of the city and the need for additional safety services for Point of Pines, Oak Island, and other Revere beach front communities. A feasibility study was conducted to determine if continued full-time use of the station could commence with improvement of the existing building or replacement of the building was necessary to meet modern fire and EMS services. In addition to public safety and fire accessibility, the Point of Pines Community needs a voting center and a gathering point for other community activities.

“The Point of Pines fire station groundbreaking is a significant step for the Point of Pines and beachfront neighborhoods of Revere,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “This neighborhood has desperately needed a new fire station for well over a decade, and to see the collaboration take place to get all the right parts moving is a testament to this community. It’s exciting to see this project move forward. This is a win not only for the Point of Pines and Ward 5, but all of Revere.”

Based on the results of the feasibility study, the consultants determined the modern needs for fire and EMS services had rendered the existing building cost prohibitive for repairs and upgrades. Therefore, design services were procured for the replacement of the fire station to include modern fire and EMS services, a training center for the city emergency services, and provide the Point of Pines a community room for voting, meetings, and community activities. The old fire station was then demolished and the work continued for a new site.

“The residents of Revere have a right to expect sufficient public safety services,” said Councillor John Powers, Ward 5 Councillor. “If there’s an emergency, everyone knows the first five minutes are crucial. As elected officials, we have an obligation to provide quick and efficient public safety services. I’ve been advocating for this for over a decade, and I’m happy Mayor Arrigo made the decision to go forward with this and provide the city with funding. The Point of Pines neighborhood, as well as Revere Beach Boulevard, Wonderland and the Riverside neighborhoods will benefit from this upgrade in public safety services and I’m grateful for whoever has been a part of this so far.”

Powers said the fire station will also create a greater sense of community in the Point of Pines and surrounding neighborhoods. Powers also thanked his fellow councillors for twice voting unanimously to fully fund the fire station.

The Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station was named after Alden A. Mills in 1938. Mills was a developer and visionary who essentially created the Point of Pines and Riverside community. Mills was a major Revere real estate developer, who was an owner of the Pines Hotel that predated the Point of Pines residential community, and he was largely responsible for the development of the adjacent Riverside neighborhood. He was also involved in the founding of the Point of Pines Yacht Club, of which he was the Commodore at the time of his death. The fire station will continue to be named after him and his contributions to the neighborhood.

The public and all stakeholders are invited to take part in the groundbreaking on May 31.