Large Crowd Attends Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe’s Campaign Kickoff Reception

It’s always a very good thing when they have to bring in extra tables to accommodate a larger-than-anticipated crowd at your campaign kickoff reception.

And that was the scenario last Thursday night at the SpringHill by Marriott as Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe hosted an event to announce his candidacy for Mayor of Revere before a packed house.

Keefe, a four-term Ward 4 councillor, became the acting mayor following the resignation of Brian Arrigo, who became Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

Following are the remarks of Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe at his campaign reception:

“Lets Start with Yes, and work from there.

No is such and ugly word, No is the absence of responsibility, and accountability

No is easy, lazy, creates zero risk, or work

No is stagnant, safe and boring, No is not a way to live and grow.

As your Mayor I lead our agendas with Yes,

If we start a project with this mindset we will build something special, something unique, well made, something that will transcend and transform our community

And we will do it together!!!!

It’s a mindset change and empowerment in our people with whom I will surround myself. Because this isn’t going to be the Patrick Keefe show, this will be the WE show.. We have great people in City Hall, we have some of the best teachers at our schools, an equipped DPW, our Police, Fire, Library, Rec, and our residents our north star. Don’t let anyone fool you, while they only attempt to tear it all down and tear our community apart.

When we stand together, there will be nothing and nobody that can get in our way..

Revere needs a leader that will continue to charge forward, to move the pile and get the results we deserve.

I will leader with Vision and Experience, I will continue to bring us all together

Revere needs a Leader who cares about our great city more then then care about themselves.

Revere needs a mayor that Believes in all of us,

And I believe in Revere now more then ever.

So will you say yes to me.

Will you push and run with me, Will you call your friends and family as we fight for our seniors, as we fight for our neighborhoods, as we fight fight for our children, our schools and as we fight for our future…. Together as one team.

I’m Coach Patrick, and now Mayor Keefe and I am asking for you to step up to the plate.”