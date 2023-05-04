License Comm. Approves Special Licenses for Events

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 12, in the City Council Chamber at which commissioners Linda Guinasso and Daniel Occena tackled a full agenda of items.

The first matter was an application for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Entertainment, and Common Victualler License from the Rossetti Cowan Senior Center, 25 Winthrop Ave., for Friday, June 23, from 5–8 p.m. for a karaoke party with an expected attendance of 80 persons.

Debbie Peczka DiGiulio, the center’s director and the event manager, presented the application.

“These are always a great time and more and more people are becoming involved,” said Guinasso. “They’re great people and all are Revere residents.”

There were neither proponents nor opponents and the application was approved unanimously.

The next application was a similar request by Les Parceritas for a 1-day entertainment license to be exercised at the Beachmont School Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, from 6–9:30 p.m. for a comedy show with an expected attendance of 300.

Diana P. Cardona Ramirez, the event manager, presented the application. She said that a comedian from Columbia is coming to Revere for the first time. She also noted that her group has sponsored comedy shows in the past that have proven highly-successful. Alcohol will not be served.

Police Lieut Sean Randall (who is the RPD’s liaison with the commission and regularly attends the commission’s meetings) said that the group’s previous shows have been held without incident.

“Alcohol always is the problem, but they don’t serve alcohol,” noted Randall.

There were neither proponents nor opponents and the application was approved unanimously.

The commission approved an application by MFRP Corp., d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road, for a change of officers/directors, change of ownership interest, and transfer of stock. Peter DePesa, the Squire’s manager, explained the reason for the changes to the commission

“My partner retired so I’m stepping up as president and the company will be owned 50/50 by my brother and myself,” said DePesa, who noted there will be no alterations or changes to the business.

There were neither proponents nor opponents and the application was approved unanimously.

The next item on the agenda was an application by Shuban, Inc., d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway, for a change of officers/directors, transfer of stock, pledge of license & inventory to Rockland Trust for alterations, change of manager, and alteration of premises for an All Alcohol Package Store license.

Attorney John Mooradian of DeMakis Law Offices in Lynn presented the application, along with Nilamben Patel, the owner and manager of the business. Mooradian told the commission that Ms. Patel has become the sole owner of the business with the retirement of her parents.

He asked that the current restriction that requires 30 percent of the floor space of the store be dedicated to household goods be removed in order for Patel to turn the store into a full liquor store. Mooradian explained that Dimino’s Subs (a Revere landmark at that location for more than 50 years) is leaving the premises next door and the alterations contemplated by Patel will turn the entire floor space into a full liquor store.

Guinasso expressed her reservations based on the commission’s reasons for past approval of the license, which contained the floor-space restriction, because of the proximity of a school.

However, Mooradian said that the neighborhood has changed since the initial license was approved and is destined to change even further with the impending arrival of the Suffolk Downs development.

City Council President Patrick Keefe sent an email to the commission voicing his support in favor of the application.

Although there were neither proponents nor opponents to the application, Occena and Guinasso voted to postpone a decision until the commission’s next meeting in May when chairman Robert Selevitch will be on hand.

Kevin Pham, the manager of Seas the Day Restaurant, Inc., 320 Revere Beach Boulevard, presented an application for an All Alcohol Restaurant License for his existing restaurant which has seating for 72 persons inside and 32 persons outside.

“Our patrons have asked if we can serve alcohol to have with their meals,” said Pham.

Occena expressed some concern about serving alcohol in the outside seating area and asked what steps Pham would take to ensure that customers do not walk onto the beach with alcohol. Guinasso queried about the closing time for serving alcohol in the outdoor seating area (whether it should be 10 or 11 p.m.) in order to be consistent with the other establishments on the beach.

The commissioners approved the license, subject to the condition that the service of alcohol and food in the outdoor seating area conclude at the same as the other restaurants on the beach.

The commissioners next took up the matter of a status hearing for Kenneth G. LaFauci, d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, 16 Naples Road, to review the conditions previously set by the commission for approval of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer license. The commission has been granting LaFauci only a temporary license over the course of many meetings because of outstanding fines owed by LaFauci for violations issued by city authorities several years previously. LaFauci had been contesting the validity of the violations in court.

Atty. Edward Lonergan of Nahant once again appeared before the commissioners and gave them the good news that LaFauci has paid all outstanding monies and that he has settled the matter with the city.

“I’m glad this case finally is cleared up,” said Guinasso, who voted with Occena to reinstate LaFauci’s license in full.

The commission received the following communications in the past month:

1. Email from City Councillor Richard Serino forwarding a resident’s noise complaint about Scalzi Hospitality Corporation, d/b/a Casa Lucia.

2. Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) advisory regarding the second further expansion of patio service and takeaway/delivery of alcohol by on-premises licensees.

3. Resident complaint of unlicensed parking operation at 482R Revere Beach Boulevard.

The commission approved the following license renewals:

Common Victualler:

Dritta Foods, LLC d/b/a Nick’s Place, 64 Revere Beach Boulevard

Queen Associates, Inc. d/b/a Twist & Shake, 82 Revere Beach Boulevard

Queen Associates, Inc. d/b/a Wicked Eats, 76 Revere Beach Boulevard

Pawnbroker:

Larry Bagnera d/b/a La Villa Jewelry, 396 Broadway

Secondhand Dealer:

Larry Bagnera d/b/a La Villa Jewelry, 396 Broadway

Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry, Fine Watches Dealer:

Larry Bagnera d/b/a La Villa Jewelry, 396 Broadway

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting on May 10.