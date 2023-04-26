D’Ambrosio Appointed to State’s JudicialNominating Commission

Well-known Revere attorney Gerry D’Ambrosio has been appointed to the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

Governor Maura Healey said D’Ambrosio and the other Commissioners will be responsible for advising her on nominating and appointing judicial officers in coordination with the Governor’s Council.

Gerry D’Ambrosio

“Judicial officers play a critical role in shaping the lives of Massachusetts residents. Our goal is to ensure that those serving on our courts are committed to justice and equality, and that they are representative of the vibrant, diverse communities they serve,” said Governor Healey. “We’re proud to be appointing this experienced, dedicated group to the Judicial Nominating Commission, who I know I can count on to advise me on nominating the best judges to serve the people of Massachusetts.”

D’Ambrosio said he was “very thankful” to Gov. Healey for the prestigious appointment to the Commission.

“I look forward to participating in public service and helping Gov. Healey in screening her judicial nominations for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” D’Ambrosio said humbly.

D’Ambrosio attended the McKinley School and a 1986 graduate of Saint Dominic Savio High School. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Boston University and went on to attend Suffolk Law School, where he was a member of the Law Review and a Trustees’ Scholar.

D’Ambrosio has been an attorney for 30 years and serves as managing partner of D’Ambrosio Counselors At Law, which has offices in Revere and Boston. He has tried cases at the District, Superior, and Federal Court levels and also argued cases before the First Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Judicial Court.

Gerry and his wife, Michelle, have four children, Anthony, a graduate of Yale University and a former member of the Revere School Committee, Gabby, a third-year law student at Suffolk, Andrew, a senior at the University of Southern California (USC), and Ava, a freshman at Boston College.