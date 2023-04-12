Colleagues Praise Mayor Arrigo for His Service To Revere

Mayor Brian Arrigo has served as Mayor of Revere since January, 2016. He brought many positive changes to the city over the last seven-and-half-years as its chief executive.

Colleagues in city and state government praised Mayor Arrigo for his exceptional leadership of the city and wished him continued success in the esteemed statewide position of Commissioner of the Department of Conservation of Recreation in the Gov. Healey Administration.

Following are some of the remarks from city officials and community leaders:

State Rep. Jessica Giannino

I am thankful for Mayor Arrigo’s years of service to the City of Revere, and I wish him all the best in his new position as Commissioner of the DCR. In 2011, Mayor Arrigo and I began our journey together as young, new elected officials on the Revere City Council. It has been a pleasure working with him. I look forward to continuing our work together in his new role with the State, and I know he will continue to ensure that Revere remains a priority.

State Rep. Jeff Turco

As Mayor Arrigo begins the next phase of his public service, I offer my best wishes and congratulations to him and his family. Starting with his wonderful father, the Arrigo family has served the citizens of Revere for decades and we are better off because of their service. I look forward to continuing my working relationship with Commissioner Arrigo as he strives to make the Commonwealth’s vast public parks a source of pride for all of us.

Sen.Lydia Edwards

I am excited for Mayor Arrigo and for the Commonwealth. He is ready on Day 1. He knows the relationship between environmental stewardship, growth, and setting up sustainable infrastructure.

Sen. Sal DiDomenico

I congratulate my friend, Mayor Arrigo, on becoming the next DCR Commissioner. This is a well-deserved appointment, and because of his experience as a municipal leader, he understands the important role DCR plays in our cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth. I know he will be a great Commissioner, and I look forward to working with him.”

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri

It’s been a privilege to work for Mayor Arrigo’s administration for over seven years. As a city employee, I have witnessed Mayor Arrigo professionalize city government while expanding and improving services that benefit everyone who calls Revere home. As an elected official, it has been an honor working with him to continue moving Revere on a successful path forward. Mayor Arrigo has transformed Revere and left the city better off than when he took office. I know Brian will take the same passion and commitment he has for Revere to the entire Commonwealth as the new Commissioner of DCR. I wish him and his family the best of luck.”

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito

Congratulations to Mayor Brian Arrigo on his appointment as Commissioner of DCR! He will bring his expertise and leadership to the state level.

Brian has been a dedicated public servant, and I am hopeful he will continue to be a strong advocate for our city.

I Iook forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish as Commissioner of DCR.

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti

I’d like to thank Mayor Arrigo for his service to the city and congratulate him on his appointment as DCR Commissioner. While we didn’t always agree on all the issues, we always wanted what we believe is best for Revere. I wish Brian and his family all the best. I know he will pour himself into this opportunity and do well.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto

I want to thank Mayor Arrigo for his contributions to the city and wish him well in his new position as Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation. I think he’ll do a great job as DCR Commissioner. Though we disagreed on some recent issues, we worked well together and accomplished a lot of great things together for the city.”

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro

I wish Mayor Arrigo all the best in his new position and future endeavors. Thank you for your service to the City of Revere.

Revere Chamber of Commerce President Patrick Lospennato

As Mayor, Brian believed in the value of a strong Chamber of Commerce and directly listened to our needs as an organization. On behalf of the Chamber, we wish him the best of luck in his new role as we continue our mission of supporting business in Revere.

Kim Hanton, Mayor’s Chief of Staff

It has been a privilege working beside such an honorable individual. DCR is lucky to have his forward-thinking leadership. Revere is blessed once again with the leadership of Brian Arrigo.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson

Our open spaces are key to a healthy community and we’re thrilled to have Mayor Arrigo’s proven leadership continue on the state level,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “The City of Lynn looks forward to our partnership as we continue to advocate for improved park and beach conditions, as well as equitable green spaces for our community.