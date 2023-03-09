Four RHS Basketball Players Named to GBL All-Star Teams

Four Revere High School basketball players were named to the Greater Boston League following a vote of the coaches.

Senior forward Domenic Boudreau and senior guard Alejandro Hincapie were selected to the GBL Boys Basketball All-Star Team.

Junior center Belma Velic and freshman guard Shayna Smith were selected to the GBL Girls Basketball All-Star Team.

Warren Keel of Lynn English was named the boys’ league MVP. Lynn English’s Alvin Abreu was voted the GBL Coach of the Year.

Ava Thurman and Lauren Hennessey were the girls’ league co-MVPs. Classical’s Tom Sawyer was voted the GBL Coach of the Year.