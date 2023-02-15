Kori O’Hara Launches Untapped Coffee Company

By day Kori O’Hara is a special assistant in the Revere Water and Sewer Department.

But as she proudly told other guests at the Revere Chamber of Commerce Networking Night, “My other title is owner of Untapped Coffee Co.”

Kori is launching “Untapped Coffee Co., an online coffee company that will be selling coffee beans and grounds made by a roaster in Worcester. French Roast, Columbian Roast, and Doughnut Shop Blend will be available in ground beans and whole beans. The company’s launch is set for this spring and subscriptions are available on the company’s website:

untappedcoffee.com.

A portion of the company’s coffee sales will go toward mental health initiatives.

“A portion of our sales will be going to local mental health organizations to help people through their mental health journey,” said Kori. “Basically, we’ll be providing our customers untapped resources, so they can go to our website and not only purchase our product, but they can learn about such topics as cryotherapy and acupuncture – with the goal of helping to lead people through their journey to mental wellness.”

Inspired by her father

What was the inspiration for Kori O’Hara’s new company and her commitment to mental health wellness?

“The reason I came up with this concept is I would often sit and have a cup of coffee with my dad [the late Ed O’Hara, a former Mass. State Trooper and Revere city councillor], who was my No. 1 fan – and having that coffee with him was the most comforting part of my day,” related Kori. “He always knew the right things to say, and he always made me feel good about myself. Now I’m just trying to bring others comfort through coffee.”

Strong support from her family

Kori O’Hara’s family is well known in the city. She has six sisters, including Revere Police Capt. Amy O’Hara. Her cousin is Revere High boys volleyball coach Lianne O’Hara, who once led the RHS girls hoop tean to the No. 1 ranking in Massachusetts.

“Amy is excited for me starting a company,” said Kori. “I have a great family and great family support.”

A Revere High Class of 2004 graduate, Kori received her associate’s degree in Business from North Shore Community College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

Kori, 36, and her husband, John LaSala, have a two-year-old daughter, Kalista.