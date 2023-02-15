SBA’s Butler Encourages Young Readers in the Classroom

Special to the Journal

Alex Butler, an Eighth-Grade Civics teacher at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School has introduced a new way to get their students engaged. “One of my goals a civics teacher is to teach students how to be civically engaged. The best way to be civically engaged is to stay informed on what is happening in the local community.” Butler, a big supporter of reading the newspaper, enjoys showing their class some articles from the Revere Journal. “I know students can access articles from the paper online, but I was surprised to see how many of my students were interested in looking through the physical paper, or have never read a physical copy of a newspaper before. Plus, students often struggle to stay focused when accessing information online as playing video games on the school Chromebooks becomes a big temptation.

Butler hopes to see his students get into the habit of reading newspaper, and says his goal is for students to read through the paper for 10-15 minutes, and then discuss what they read and learned as a class.

“I find so often that students are unaware of what is happening around them, especially locally, and I want them to be informed.”