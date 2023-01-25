Obituaries 01-25-2023

Joyce Odoardi

She Selflessly Dedicated Her Life to Her Children and Grandchildren

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, January 31 in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Joyce E. Odoardi of Peabody, formerly of Revere, who passed away peacefully on Thursday January 19. She was 81 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Joyce was the daughter of Ruth and Joseph “Earl” Manning, the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Odoardi, loving mother to Stephen Odoardi and his wife, Gina of Florida, Angela Mickunas of California, Michael Odoardi and his wife, Magally of East Boston, Cristina Odoardi of Peabody and Diana Odoardi of Haverhill and mother to the late Anthony Odoardi and his surviving wife, Linda of Florida, Robert Odoardi and his late wife, Janet and Richard A. Odoardi Jr.; step mother to Dennis Odoardi and his wife, Cheryl of Revere and the late Richard D. Odoardi. Joyce is also survived by her loving sister. Joan Linatopi of Peabody and sister in-law, Louise Odoardi of Beverly. She was the adored grandmother of Jennifer, Robert, Anthony, Bryan, Stephani, Bianca, Giana, Skyler, Otto, Joseph, Michael, Christopher James, Bryce, Brady, Tanya and Christopher and many cherished great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Joyce selflessly dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren, despite her large family Joyce always made time for everyone and tirelessly gave to all. There was no greater joy than her grandchildren and great grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face and a twinkle to her eye. Her favorite place in the world was with her family, be it on vacation or enjoying a Sunday at home. Some called her Mrs. O, Joycee, Nannie or Mama. She always welcomed you into her home. Her love for Italian cooking always made the holidays a special time. Her household was constantly filled with family and friends gathered around her dining table celebrating traditions.

Joyce loved music, dancing and animals. She also enjoyed watching sports and rooting for her favorite teams, the Celtics, the Patriots and all things Tom Brady.

“A woman of grace and dignity, today she dances with angels.” To send online condolences, please visit ​www.vsvfunerals.com​. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Patrick Draper

The Party Never Started Until Pat Arrived

Patrick Draper of Amesbury, formerly of Revere, passed away on January 21 after being diagnosed with end stage cancer at the age of 69.

He was born July 22, 1953 to the late Frederick and Irene (Mulvey) Draper and was the beloved husband of Marianne (Dragani) Draper with whom he would have shared 50 years of marriage in February. He was the cherished father of Heather Draper and Patrick Draper, Jr. and his wife, Romilda; adored Papa of Alana and Rocco Kokinacis and Dylan and Tyler Draper, dear brother of Edward Draper and the late Frederick Draper Jr. and the late Marianne Nicolo and he is also survived by many loving and caring family members and friends.

Patrick grew up in Revere and lived in Revere for most of his life. He and his wife, Marianne moved to Amesbury 19 years ago. He was very friendly and always the first person to talk to someone. The party never started until Pat arrived. He was adored by his friends and family. Family was Pat’s passion, especially his grandchildren. He was always there day or night for anyone who needed anything. He was caring, kind and fun loving. Patrick worked for Polaroid for over 30 years and was retired Army National Guard with 28 years of service.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, January 25 from 9:30 to11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere at 12 noon. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s memory to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans at https://nchv.org/ways-to-give/. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.co

Elmer French

WWII Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient His Greatest Joy Was His Family

Elmer S. French, beloved husband of the late Virginia “Ginny” (Rose) French and beloved son of the late Edward and Daisy (Snow) French, passed away with grace and joy on December 24th, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Revere, Elmer was a graduate of Revere High School. He served his country proudly during WWII in the Pacific. During his service, he was a tail gunner on the back of a B24. Elmer was awarded a Purple Heart, a distinguished honor received in the time of war.

After his time in the service, Elmer settled back in Revere, where he married the love of his life, Ginny. Together, they raised their family in Revere. He spent the last six months living at Benchmark Senior Living in Woburn where he met a lot of new friends.

He worked at the post office and then he opened his own sub shop, a dream of his. Elmer loved to cook. After retirement he worked at Suffolk Downs, where he enjoyed feeding the Jockeys and spending time with the horses. Elmer was an avid golfer, playing in the Beachmont Golf League and he was a member of the French Club Bowling League.

Elmer was a talented artist and woodworker who also enjoyed spending time working in his yard.

Elmer was a spiritual man, practicing in Bahai. His faith got him through all aspects of life. He said his Bahai prayers daily and knew that in the afterlife, he would be happy.

His greatest joy was his family. He took great pride in his children and loving grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

He was the devoted father of Gina Imbaro and her late husband, Bob Imbaro, Nancy Kaplan and her husband, George and Ronald French and his wife, Cheryl Petitpas; cherished grandfather of Roz Imbaro, Jeff Imbaro, Ellen Oteri, Amy Dilillo and her husband, Mark, Ronald French, Jr. and his wife, Lindsey, Lauren French-Sehr and her husband, Alec, Andrew French and his wife, Heather, Adrianna Petitpas and her significant other, Dan Oulette, Jake Petitpas and Max Petitpas; great grandfather of Daniel, P.J., Leo, Austin, Sydney, Bodhi, Lyra and Silas and the loving brother of the late Con, John, El, Bette, Ed and Don. He is also the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service was celebrated in Elmer’s Memory at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, on Saturday, December 31 at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Elmer’s Memory to your favorite charity.

For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.

George Maglione

Proud Member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local #29

Funeral Services were held in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals on Monday for George Maglione who passed away unexpectedly on January 16 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 67 years old. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

George was born and raised in Revere. A graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1974, he was a proud union member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local #29 where he worked as a welder for his entire career. George was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast who loved to spend his time working on and enjoying his vehicles.

George will be missed by his beloved dogs, Koda, Kodiak and Samantha and he is now at peace with Uzi, his late beloved four-legged companion. His presence in the world will secure his place in the hearts and memories of all who knew him.

The beloved son of the late George Maglione and his wife, Florence (Giannino) Maglione of Revere, he was the dear brother of Marie Maglione Bright of New Hampshire, uncle of Revere Firefighter Peter McLaughlin and his wife, Robin of Saugus and granduncle to Mandi, Sarah and Emma McLaughlin of Saugus. He is the loving grandfather of Ashley, David and Benjamin of Beverly and he is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Donations may be made in his memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com​

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Edward Sanchez

Retired Boston Edison Superintendent of Transmission and Distribution

Edward R. Sanchez, 94, of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18 at Beverly Hospital.

He was born in Boston on May 15, 1928, the son of the late Manuel and Rose (DeAngelis) Sanchez and brother to the late Dolores Palazzolo.

Edward is survived by his wife, Priscilla, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. He was the loving father of Linda Sanchez of Swampscott, Karen Walsh and her husband, Edward of Andover, Joyce Gangemi and her husband, Dan of Leland, N.C., Laurie Lane of Manchester by the Sea and Edward Sanchez, Jr. and his wife, Sharon of Duxbury. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He attended the Fitton School in East Boston and was a graduate of Revere High School. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in 1950 and from Harvard Business School in 1968. His career spanned over 43 years with Boston Edison as Superintendent of Transmission and Distribution. He served as Master Sergeant in the National Guard, was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Wakefield and the East Boston Kiwanis Club and volunteered for many years at Wakefield YMCA. Most recently, Edward served on the Catholic Council at Brooksby Village in Peabody welcoming new Catholics into the community.

Edward’s interests included gardening, swimming, fishing, history, dancing and music which he enjoyed most when shared with his family.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday January 26 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield today, Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Lucius Beebe Memorial Library, 345 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880.

Maureen Carol Logan

Of California, formerly of Revere

Maureen Carol (Lonergan) Logan of Hermosa Beach, CA peacefully entered eternal rest on December 28, 2022. She was 68 years old.

Born in Revere, she lived most of her life in Los Angeles, Calif.

She was the beloved and devoted wife of Ernie Baca of California; cherished sister of Kathleen Troiano of Amesbury, MA and the loving sister of the late Laura Keene and the late Richard Neal. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Memorial service at sea is private. Donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to: Torrance Memorial Hospice, 3121 Skypark Drive, Suite 3126 Torrance, CA 9050

Lorna King

A Woman With a Heart of Gold

Lorna A. (Petrilli) King of Revere passed away January 19, following a brief illness at the age of 67.

Lorna graduated from Revere High School and spent many years working in retail. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time at Revere Beach, puzzle building and Aruba vacations. She enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun. Lorna was partial to her classic rock, especially Janice Joplin. Above all, was the love she had for her family. She lived for trips down to Little Rock to spend time with her grandchildren. A woman with a heart of gold, Lorna will be missed by those who had the privilege to know her.

Born in Cambridge to the late retired RFD William G. and Ella (DeRosa) Petrilli. She was the beloved wife of Paul King, cherished mother of Jesse King and his wife, Angela of Arkansas and Katie Russell and her husband, Rob of Georgetown and adored Nona of Lucia and Charlie; dear sister of Retired RFD William Petrilli and his wife, Charlene. sister-in-law of John King and his wife, Paula, Karen Dellolio and her husband, Tim, Denise King and her longtime companion, Chris, Gary King and his wife, Karen and the late Charles King. She is also lovingly survived by her aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation wase held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Monday, January 23 and a Funeral was held from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Interment private.

Earl Russell Fisher

Of Revere

Earl Russell Fisher, 82, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 23.

Earl graduated from Everett Vocational School in 1958. He worked for Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company and was also employed by General Electric for many years. He was a skilled mechanic and owner of several gas stations and also worked for Gem Auto Parts for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Air National Guard and trained at Lakeland Air Force Base.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Robert and Sarah (Chemin) Fisher. He is survived by his wife, Madeline (Lombardi) Fisher. He was the loving father of two daughters, Lisa Bain and Barbara Fisher,; loving grandfather of Gabrielle and great grandfather of Ronnie. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Fisher and brother, Kenneth Fisher and by many friends, nieces and nephews.

Earl was a kind, wonderful man who worked very hard his entire life and took exceptional care of his family. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Memorial remembrances may be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.