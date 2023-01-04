Revere Chamber of Commerce Launches ‘Academy’ Program for Small Businesses

Amanda Schepici-Portillo accomplished a lot in her first year as executive director of the Revere Chamber of Commerce. She recruited several new members in the business community and is building upon that resurgence as the year 2023 begins.

Schepici Portillo’s awards gala in November was such a smashing, sold-out success that guests are already inquiring about this year’s gala.

Amanda Schepici-Portillo has begun her second year as the executive director of the Revere Chamber of Commerce.

She has added new initiatives for members, starting with this month’s launch of the “Revere Chamber Academy,” which will consist of training programs “to help people improve their business or start a business.”

The first RCA program, “Improve Your Social Media Marketing Skills,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. Schepici-Portillo will lead the online presentation. Also scheduled is a program on “How To Retain and Attract Great Employees,” to be held Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber’s office located at 313 Broadway.

On Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m., the Chamber will hold a “W-9 Day,” at which time small business owners can fill out a W-9 form so they are eligible to be a vendor for the city.

Networking Events Return in February

Schepici-Portillo became executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in September, 2021. One of her first goals was to increase the organization’s membership, and it has grown to 70 members.

The Chamber held a series of networking events in Schepici-Portillo’s first year, and those will continue on an every-other-month basis this year. The first networking event of 2023 will be held Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Beach House.

New Board Members Added

Patrick Lospennato, whose leadership as president of the board of directors has been exemplary, will continue to serve in that position. The board has welcomed two new members, Danna Jimenez, a loan office at PrimeLending, and Amanda Bonasoro, owner of Bono Appetit Meal Prep.

“We’re getting off to a busy start in the new year,” said Schepici-Portillo. “We’re looking forward to an exciting year ahead. We encourage businesses to look at our web site for information about registration for our Training Academy and our networking events.”