Police Blotter 12-21-2022

The following incident reports are among the calls to which the Revere Police Department responded on the listed dates. The log is a public record and available for review. All persons who are arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, December 5

0056: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) for a civil moving infraction at Malden and Augustus Sts. and issued a citation to the operator, a 34 year-old Woburn man, for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of an MV and for the civil infractions of failing to stop for a traffic control sign or signal and operating an unregistered MV.

0149: Disturbance on Squire Rd. Officers arrested Oscar M. Jutiniano, 29, of 500 Ocean Ave., for the criminal offenses of operating a motor vehicle (MV) while under the influence of alcohol and operating an MV recklessly so as to endanger. He also was cited for the civil infractions of failing to stop for a traffic control sign or signal and having an open container of alcohol while operating an MV.

0555: Motor vehicle (MV) accident on American Legion Highway. The MV was towed.

0747: Unwanted person on VFW Parkway. The officer spoke to the party.

0754: Disabled motor vehicle at Mahoney Circle. The officer provided assistance.

0820: Motor vehicle (MV) accident at Butler Circle. The MV was towed.

0820: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Everard St.

0847: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Broadway.

1101: Lost/found property on Everard St. The officer filed a report.

1111: Motor vehicle (MV) accident on Squire Rd. The officer issued a citation to a 29 year-old Peabody man for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of an MV.

1112: Motor vehicle accident on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer filed a report.

1128: Motor vehicle (MV) accident on Dehon St. The officer issued a citation to a 29 year-old Revere woman for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of an MV.

1303: Motor vehicle (MV) accident on No. Shore Rd. An MV was towed.

1343: Motor vehicle accident with property damage on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

1345: Animal complaint on Cary Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1406: Assault on School St. The officer filed a report.

1440: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Rumney Rd.

1441: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Tuckerman St.

1442: Shoplifting on Squire Rd. The officer filed a report.

1525: Stolen motor vehicle on VFW Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1619: Landlord/tenant disturbance on Walnut Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

1745: Disturbance on Winthrop Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1810: Motor vehicle accident on No. Shore Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1904: Parking complaint on Revere St. The officer provided assistance.

1927: Parking in a handicapped spot on Thornton St. The motor vehicle was moved.

1942: Disabled motor vehicle (MV) at Broadway and Cushman Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator, a 20 year-old Malden man, for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of an MV.

2000: Disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

2034: An officer stopped a motor vehicle at Brown Circle for a civil moving infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2123: Disturbance on Winthrop Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2152: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Dolphin Ave. and filed a report.

2227: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Revere Beach Blvd.

2230: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Overlook Ridge Drive.

2257: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Shirley Ave.

2301: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Revere Beach Blvd.

2305: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Revere Beach Blvd.

2347: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on No. Shore Rd. for a civil moving infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

Tuesday, December 6

0005: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Revere Beach Blvd.

0011: A repossession company reported the repo of a motor vehicle from Ward St.

0038: Unwanted person on Sullivan St. A motor vehicle was towed.

0137: Suspicious activity on Furlong Drive. The officer restored the peace.

0806: Motor vehicle accident on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers. 0922: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Lantern Rd. and filed a report.

1018: A motor vehicle that had been reported as stolen was recovered on Revere St.

1050: A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage was reported at Winthrop and Washburn Aves.

1106: Shoplifting on Ward St. The officer filed a report.

1133: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Beach St.

1159: Motor vehicle accident with property damage only at Prospect Ave. and Tudor St. The officer filed a report.

1220: Lost/found animal on Furlong Drive. The officer spoke to the party.

1327: Disturbance on Suffolk Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1344: Motor vehicle (MV) accident on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers and issued citations to both operators, a 24 year-old Lynn woman for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of an MV and a 26 year-old Melrose man for the criminal offense of operating an MV with a suspended license.

1417: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from the Revere Beach Parkway.

1422: Suspicious activity on Proctor Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1506: A motor vehicle accident was reported at Washington Ave. and Haith St.

1556: Disturbance on Garfield Ave. The officer issued a summons for a court hearing to a 29 year-old Revere woman for the criminal offense of making a threat to commit a crime.

1637: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Overlook Ridge Terrace.

1645: A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage was reported on No. Shore Rd.

1927: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Overlook Ridge Drive.

1929: A repossession company reported the repo of a motor vehicle from Sewall St.

2040: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Broadway.

2104: A repossession company reported the repo of a motor vehicle from Revere St.

2117: Motor vehicle accident at American Legion Highway and Abruzzi St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

2123: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Overlook Ridge Dr.

2209: Unwanted person on Warren St. The officer restored the peace.

2226: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle from Overlook Ridge Dr.

2302: Motor vehicle accident at the Revere Beach Parkway and No. Shore Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.