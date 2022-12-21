Congratulations, Tom Ambrosino

We wish to offer our congratulations to our former mayor, Tom Ambrosino, who was named last week to the position of Chief Administrator of the Massachusetts Trial Courts by the justices of the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC).

Tom served as our mayor for 12 years from 2000-2012 before stepping down to take a post as the Executive Director of the SJC for three years, and then becoming the City Manager in neighboring Chelsea for the past seven years.

Tom Ambrosino’s 12 years as our mayor was marked by incredible progress in our city and laid the groundwork for the transformation of Revere that is occurring today.

During his tenures as the mayor of Revere and the City Manager of Chelsea, Tom was universally recognized as among the top municipal leaders in our state. We always believed that, had he been so inclined, Tom Ambrosino would have been a great governor.

That the SJC decided to bring Tom back into the court system as its highest-ranking administrator speaks volumes to the faith that the justices have in his abilities.

We know we join with all of our fellow residents in wishing Tom the best in this next chapter of his life.