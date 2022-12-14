Councillors Raise Concerns About 411 Bus at Virtual MBTA Forum

By Adam Swift

Residents of the Jack Satter House could lose a bus stop for the 411 bus as a result of the MBTA’s Bus Network Redesign project.

The MBTA released an initial draft of system-wide changes in May, and during the summer, incorporated public input into a revised draft of the plan. The T ended up making changes to 85 of the 133 proposed route changes from the May draft, while still increasing service by 25 percent across the network.

Last week, the MBTA held an online forum focusing on diversity and equity in the proposed redesign process.

Although not necessarily focused on specific route and stop changes in the redesign process, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky raised concerns about the loss of the bus stop outside the Satter House, which has about 300 senior residents.

“There is a rather serious concern about the 411 on Oak Island Street in Revere, which is adjacent to the Jack Satter House,” said Novoselsky. The stop was moved to Marshall Street.

“What’s happening is a lot of the senior citizens are in walkers and it’s almost a half mile down to the proposed bus stop,” he said. “It’s imperative that the bus stop that is there now stay.”

Residents of the area recently met to protest the change in the bus stop location, and Novoselsky also added that it is dangerous for residents to cross Rte. 1A to get to the new stop.

“Ward 5 Councillor John Powers, who represents that neighborhood, is emphatic that this should not happen,” Novoselsky said.

In addition to the elimination of the stop near the Satter House, Novoselsky said he was upset that he was told that stops were going to be eliminated on Ocean Avenue and at Beach Street and Marshall.

“Right now, there are no other bus stops that have been named to replace them,” said Novoselsky. “We’re not happy with some of the changes, and hope you will reconsider and leave the bus stops at Oak Island and Ocean Avenue.”

Lindsay Heffernan, the assistant general manager for policy and transit planning for the T said she appreciated the comments and would pass them along to the MBTA’s bus planning and transformation team.

Councillor-At-Large Dan Rizzo said he appreciated the information on equity and diversity at the MBTA, but added that he also wanted to throw in his own two cents in support of Novoselsky’s comments and the residents of the Jack Satter House.

“It’s very important for the senior citizens living there, many of whom rely on public transportation, in particular with that bus stop adjacent to the building,” said Rizzo.

During the question and answer portion of the forum, there were questions raised about changes to some other specific bus routes, as well as some more systemic concerns about the public not being involved in the redesign at the beginning of the process.

When it came to route concerns, MBTA officials said they would pass on the issues that were raised, but steered the conversation back to the main topic of the forum.