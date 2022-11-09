Temple Tifereth in Winthrop Receives $56,000 Grant From State

The Baker-Polito Administration announced grants totaling more than $4.1 million to help Massachusetts nonprofit faith-based organizations to improve physical security and protect against terroristic and hate-fueled attacks. The awards were announced during the 4th Annual Faith-Based Organizations Safety and Security Seminar hosted by the Commonwealth Fusion Center and attended by more than 150 federal, state, local and nonprofit partners at the Southbridge Hotel and Conference Center in Southbridge, Mass.

Congregation Tifereth Israel in Winthrop received a grant for $56,942.

“Protecting our Commonwealth means protecting the organizations that are the pillars of our communities. We are committed to ensuring that these nonprofits and houses of worship are protected and that everyone can feel safe when they gather and worship,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“Faith-based organizations provide important opportunities for people to worship, gather and connect with their faith and their community,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Protecting these institutions from threats ensures that residents of every creed have a safe, dedicated space to engage in the life of their community.”

The funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). In Massachusetts, these funds are managed by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS). The grants were awarded through a competitive application process to 37 nonprofits that were determined to be at high risk of a terror attack or hate crime.

“These grants ensure that nonprofit institutions where community members gather have the resources that they need to improve security. Ensuring the right to gather safely and to practice faith without fear is fundamental to our public safety goals,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

“Gathering places such as houses of worship have unique security needs. The grants awarded through this program will help the recipients increase the security of their facilities while continuing to provide the open and welcoming gathering places their communities rely on,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton.