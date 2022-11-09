Revere Football Loses to Plymouth South, 28–6, in Playoffs

The Revere High football team fell to Plymouth South, 28-6, in a Division 3 first-round game Friday night in Plymouth.

Revere was withing striking distance of the undefeated Panthers well into the third quarter, before the hosts scored two touchdowns to pull away to the victory. Revere (4-5) had played Plymouth South in the second game of the regular season, falling by a 35-20 score.

“It was a good football game for a while,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “I’m proud of my guys. We hung in there and played them tough for four quarters.”

In Friday’s rematch with Plymouth South, Revere marched down the field on its opening drive but turned the ball over on downs. The Revere defense stopped Plymouth South on the ensuing possession, but a fumbled punt led to the Panthers’ first touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Revere quarterback Carlos Rizo rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to close the gap to 7-6, before Plymouth South took a 14-6 lead into the break.

Revere appeared to have scored on a scoop and score touchdown in the third quarter after Chris Cassidy recovered a Plymouth South fumble, but the referees ruled that the runner was down on contact.

“The referee said the runner was down, but we felt it was a clear fumble – that was a big turning point in the game,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli.

Plymouth South scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to lock up the win.

Revere lineman Jason Shosho was once again a force on defense with 10 tackles.

“Jason is arguably one of the best defensive linemen we’ve ever had in our program,” lauded Cicatelli. “He’s a very smart, coachable player.”

Defensive end Walter Rodriguez also played well for the Patriots.

Abbas Attoui led the Revere rushing attack with 75 yards.

Cicatelli said his team, which has been decimated by injuries and is down to 32 players, is looking to end the season on a positive note in games versus Masconomet Thursday (6 p.m. at Della Russo Stadium) and Winthrop on Thanksgiving at Miller Field in Winthrop.