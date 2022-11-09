Revere Chamber of Commerce Gala and Awards Night

By Cary Shuman

The Revere Chamber of Commerce held its Gala and Awards Night Saturday at Casa Lucia.

RCC Executive Director Amanda Schepici- Portillo, who has piloted the organization’s tremendous resurgence during the last year, welcomed the large gathering to the celebration and award ceremony.

Schepici-Portillo, who has generated a lot of publicity for the organization, began with a quip, “So as you guys know my name is Amanda, the executive director of the Revere Chamber of Commerce, or how others would refer to me as, ‘The Revere Journal’s most published person of the year.’’’

“I feel so grateful to be leading one of the most distinguished non-profits, and I can’t think of a more perfect role for myself,” said Schepici-Portillo. I’ve been able to share knowledge as a business owner myself. I have made some truly life-changing connections.

“This gala has been three years in the making. Tonight, we finally celebrate the many who have gone above and beyond to contribute to Revere’s booming economy,” said Schepici-Portillo.

RCC President Patrick Lospennato also delivered opening remarks. “The community support that the Chamber has received in the past year has been absolutely incredible,” said Lospennato. “It was just over a year ago that we were having our launch party at Antonio’s on the Beach, and it was then I knew right away that the Chamber was back, and it wasn’t just back, it was back in a whole new way. The energy that Amanda as our executive director has put into her work has been instrumental to where we are now. Amanda not only saw the value of the Chamber of Commerce, she recognized its potential and used her skills, vision, and experience to revive the Chamber from its pandemic shutdown.”

Lospennato also credited the hard-working board of directors for its support of the Chamber.

Past RCC President Richard Dalton, recalled how he joined with Bob Haas, John McCarthy, and Dick Powers in 1978 in founding “this new version of the Chamber of Commerce” when Dalton was then the 31-year-old president of Wonderland Greyhound Park.

“What we did realize was that the business community needed a voice,” said Dalton.

Mayor Brian Arrigo, First Lady of Revere Daveen Arrigo, and State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco led a distinguished slate of dignitaries in attendance at the elegant dinner.