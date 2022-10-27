News Briefs

Revere’s All Hallows Eve

Grab your costumes, bring the family and get ready for truly spooky day of events. Revere’s All Hallows’ Eve brings together multiple Halloween inspired events for all ages.

Lift Your Spirits Beer Garden (Veterans Memorial Park)

3:30 PM – 8:00 PM (Free to enter)

Veterans Memorial Park is being transformed into the “Lift Your Spirits” Beer Garden presented by Murray’s Tavern. Violin Viv will set the mood with her haunting live musical performance while professional carvers work on The Great Pumpkin Patch. There will be devilishly good food from our food trucks and games for all the little monsters throughout the event.

The Witches Den (Revere City Hall)

3:30 PM -8:00 PM – Free to enter

Revere City Hall will be the Witches Den as Hocus Pocus plays on the big screen throughout the day. All of the little ghouls and goblins are welcome to play in the obstacle courses and bounce houses. The Halloween Market will be open for all to roam and face painters will turn our guests into terrifying creatures.

The Haunted Library (Revere Public Library)

3:45 PM – 7:45 PM – Free to enter, must RSVP)

The Haunted Library will feature frightfully fun activities including the Children’s Spooky Story Time and Crafts. Each session lasts 45 minutes and is perfect for our Toddler and Younger Monsters. Sessions are 4:45 PM, 5:45 PM, 6:45 PM and you must RSVP to reserve your spot.

Calling all young Ghost Hunters! Beware if you dare, see if you can get through The Haunted Library tour!

Paranormal Headquarters (Revere History Museum)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM – $5 to enter REGISTER

Paranormal Investigators will be onsite to introduce you to the haunted side of Revere. They will show you their gear and technology used to find out what is truly going on in the supernatural world. You don’t want to miss what they have found in some of Revere’s paranormal hot spots!

Rumney Marsh Burying Ground

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM – $5 to enter REGISTER

The 18th Century burial ground is the perfect setting for The Spooky Stroll. The Ghostly affair will test your might as you take a half hour lantern lead self guided tour around the property. Tour times are; 4:00PM, 4:40 PM, 5:20 PM, 6:00 PM, 6:40 PM, 7:20 PM.

The 4:00 PM tour will be led by Jeff Pearlman, Revere’s official historian. Learn all about the notable residents of Rumney Marsh Burial Ground from an authority on the subject!

On the remaining tours, visitors will receive a guide to “The Spirits of Rumney Marsh Burial Ground,” highlighting the spooky side of RMBG.

*The line for the Spooky Stroll begins at the corner of Pleasant Street and Broadway, Underneath the Halloween balloon arch.

COVID-19 Booster and $75 Incentive: Two More Reasons to Get Vaccinated Now

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is providing free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state this fall where residents of the Commonwealth can get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 and receive a $75 gift card for each dose administered. Staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, is the most effective way to prevent getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Clinics offering the special incentive will be held at the Chelsea Senior Center, 10 Riley Way, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following weekends: Oct. 29-30, Nov. 5-6, Nov. 12-13, Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 26-27.

All of the clinics will offer the updated “bivalent” COVID-19 boosters, including those just recently authorized for children ages 5 and older. These boosters provide the best protection against the Omicron variant and its subvariants, currently the most prevalent strains of COVID-19 in the United States.

“We’d like to see as many people vaccinated as possible and so we are offering these community-based COVID vaccination clinics – including a $75 gift card incentive at select locations – to make it easier to protect your whole family against COVID-19,” said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These boosters are tailored to the most common variants of the virus and have been proven safe and effective for adults and children. If you’ve been thinking about getting the vaccine, now is the time.”

The $75 gift card incentive will be offered at select clinics to any Massachusetts resident who receives a vaccine or booster at the clinic. No ID or proof of health insurance is required, and the incentives will be available as long as supplies last.

Through the state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative, DPH is putting a particular focus on communities where booster rates are lowest, aiming to encourage vaccination of families ahead of the winter holidays, a time when large groups gather indoors. DPH is partnering with local organizations to encourage vaccinations and boosters, with the goal of mitigating the worst impacts of the pandemic this winter.

Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccination rates with over 84 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated and over half of adults boosted. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been rigorously tested and proven safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing protection from the virus and preventing serious illness.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering incentives, and find a clinic near you at mass.gov/GetBoosted.

Colarusso Sets Sights on Oil Reserves

Republican Candidate for Congress Caroline Colarusso is promising “on day one if elected I will introduce the Strategic Petroleum Reserve National Security Act.” A bill that will serve to protect our national security and assure Americans that no President can ever again unilaterally release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) without Congressional approval. “We have witnessed President Biden’s shameless disregard of our national security by significantly depleting our emergency reserve of crude oil in order to temporarily decrease gasoline and heating oil prices ahead of the mid-term elections on November 8th. The SPR was established in the 1970’s after the OPEC oil blockade in order to protect the United States from another impediment to our supply of crude oil. It was not established to be used as a partisan political tool in the manipulation of gasoline and heating oil prices before an important election.”

The current cost of gasoline and heating oil is due primarily to the war on fossil fuels being waged by the Biden Administration against the American people. In 2020, America was a net exporter of energy products. “We are subject to progressive “Green New Deal” policies, making us once again dependent on hostile foreign nations like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Venezuela for oil. How embarrassing it was for the whole world to witness the President of the United States begging the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to produce more oil”, Colarusso said.

“Since his very first day in office and with the stroke of his executive pen, Joe Biden has thwarted oil drilling and refining on American soil. This irrational policy must be stopped, and the first step in reversing the damage he has caused to our economy is to require Congressional authorization before a single barrel of crude oil is released from our SPR”, Colarusso said.

For more information on my commonsense plan to lower the cost of oil and energy please visit ColarussoforCongress.com

The following press release was supplied by ColarussoforCongress.com