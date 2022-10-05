Revere Football Makes Its Move in GBL: Patriots Set for Key Game Versus Everett Friday

The Revere High football team defeated Lynn English, 47-0, to set up a showdown with defending Greater Boston League champion Everett High Friday at 6 p.m. in the Crimson Tide’s Homecoming Game at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Revere (2-0 GBL, 2-2 overall) can take a giant step toward a GBL title with a win over Everett (2-0 GBL, 3-1 overall), who has been one of the premier football programs in the state for decades. The Patriots are currently ranked among the playoff-qualifying teams in Division 3, and a victory over the Crimson Tide would not only be historic (Everett has not lost a GBL game in many years), but it would be a huge boost to Revere’s seeding in the playoffs.

Elasri Sets the Tone With Kickoff Return for a TD

Senior Sami Elasri started the game with a 70-yard return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

“We worked on special teams all week and it paid off,” said Lou Cicatelli. “Sami gave us a great start.”

Rizo, Boudreau Connect for Two Touchdowns

Quarterback Carlos Rizo (106 yards total passing) and receiver Dom Boudreau combined for two touchdown passes in the game. Rizo also had a 3-yard run for a touchdown.

Senior Maykin Gonzalez rushed for two touchdowns (14 yards and 3 yards).

Kevin McNamara had a 15-yard run for a touchdown.

Placekicker Felipe Maia had a strong game in the PAT department with four conversions.

Jason Shosho continued his brilliant campaign on defense with 11 tackles and two sacks. Abbas Attoui, Chris Cassidy, and Kamal Majid also excelled on defense.

“The defense played exceptionally well,” said Cicatelli. “We were really swarming to the ball.”

Looking Ahead to Everett

Lou Cicatelli and his team are hoping to upset the favored Tide Friday night.

“This is a big game for us,” said Cicatelli. “I really believe we have a real good shot. I think we match up well with Everett. We’re getting better every week and I think we’re really uniting as a team. It’s going to be a good football game. There’s a lot on the line.”