Obituaries 10-05-2022

Bridget Manganelli

All About Family, Active in the Community and Church, She Will Always Be Remembered and Loved

Family and friends attended visiting hours on October 2 and a funeral on October 3 in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Bridget M. (Giovino) Manganelli who died on Wednesday, September 28 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. She was 90 years old. A Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, was immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Bridget was a native of East Boston, where she was born to her late parents Patrick and Rose (Rinaldi) Giovino . She was raised and educated in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1949. Bridget married her husband, Ralph and they remained in East Boston’s “Eagle Hill Section.”

Bridget was a proud mother of her only child, Rosemary. She proudly and gracefully raised her daughter and kept her home. She later became a Crossing Guard for the City of Boston, where she happily crossed many children in the Streets in East Boston, for over 28 years.

Bridget was also a very active woman, where she sat on the Commission of Elderly Affairs at Boston City Hall. She also helped many seniors over the years who needed guidance and assistance for their needs. She was active in the East Boston Social Center and Chelsea Senior Center. Bridget was a woman of strong faith and also attended mass regularly. Above all, she was all about her family. She cherished cooking for them and hosting many dinners and holidays. She will always be remembered and loved.

The devoted wife of 60 years to Ralph D. Manganelli of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston, she was the loving mother of Rosemary Bouchrif and her husband, Hassan of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston; the cherished sister of the late Edward Giovino and his surviving wife, Patricia Giovino of Burlington, she is also lovingly survived by her sister in law. Virginia Leo of Peabody and her late husband. Nunzio Leo and by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Francis Shute Jr.

February 18, 1945 – September 5, 2022

Francis J. Shute, Jr. of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at the age of 77 and is now with our Lord. He died peacefully with his loving wife Cedalia (Gaspar) Shute by his side. Frank was born on February 18, 1945, son of the late Francis J. Shute, Sr. and Grace (Ingersoll) Shute. The oldest of seven children, Frank graduated from Revere High School, worked at Polaroid, and lived and raised his family in Salem, Massachusetts.

Those fortunate to have known him were blessed by his joy for life, and his aspiration to share that joy with everyone around him. He spent as much time with family and friends as he could, and he never took a moment of that time for granted; he truly lived life to the fullest. Frank traveled extensively with his wife and family and filled each of those journeys with as many experiences as possible, always making new friends along the way. Frank had the ability to turn even the routine into an event, and his enthusiasm was contagious. His love for his country and God brought joy to many. Frank was also an avid Boston sports fan, especially when it involved the New England Patriots! He shared this love with his family, friends, and everyone around him.

Frank is survived by his wife and best friend of 38 blessed years together, Cedalia “Sandy,” as well as two children and five grandchildren: his daughter, Renee (Shute) Zavalia and her husband, Michael of West Greenwich, RI, his son, Michael Shute and his wife, Gretchen of Pembroke, MA; his grandsons: Nicholas and Aidan Zavalia, Zachary and Alexander Shute and granddaughter, Marybeth Shute. Frank is also survived by sisters: Maureen Krupa, Mary Gianci, Deborah Mallett, Eileen Simpson and brother, William Shute. He was also close to all of his in-laws – John Krupa, Anthony Gianci, George Simpson, Bill Hackler, Janice (Guarino) Campbell, Connie and Adrian Gaspar, Martin and Mariazinha Gaspar, Camille and Paul Ernest, Amy and Mark Kopchell, Gloria Gaspar and Nikolaj Wendt and Bjarne Henriksen. Frank will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by his many loving nieces and nephews: Colleen, Chris, Stephanie, Frank, Brian, Eric, Alaina, Mark, Sean, Allison, Christine, Melinda, Grace, Milo, Nicole, Derek, Jonathan, Brian, Amanda, Monika, Olivia, David, Liam, Naomi, and Gabriel, as well as by his many cousins, dear friends, and his Florida Villages extended family. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Maryanne (Guarino) Shute, his brother, Richard Shute, and his in-laws: Lucy Gaspar, Barbara Shute, Philip Mallett, Norman Campbell and Wes Sahlin.

Celebration of Life Memorial Services in loving memory of Frank will be held separately in both Florida and Massachusetts, at dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Gary Sinise Foundation-Helping Our Veterans, First Responders and their Families, PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204 or Care Center/Samaritan Inn at 1308 W. Main St., Leesburg, FL.

1 Corinthians 15:50-57 But let me reveal to you a wonderful secret. We will not all die, but we will all be transformed! It will happen in a moment, in the blink of an eye, when the last trumpet is blown. For when the trumpet sounds, those who have died will be raised to live forever. Proverbs 10:7 The memory of a good person is a blessing.

Karen Zaccaria

Of Revere

Karen (Cardello) Zaccaria of Revere, passed away on September 25 at the age of 77.

Born in Chelsea on July 9, 1945 to the late Augustine and Jospehine (Paglia), she was the beloved mother of John Zaccaria and his wife, Regan of Peabody, and Michael Zaccaria and his wife, Maura of Amherst, NH; cherished grandmother of Reardon, Ada, Michael, and Marissa Zaccaria; dear sister of Richard Cardello of San Francisco, Maria Herbert of Sagamore Beach and the late Paul Cardello and his surviving wife, Louise Cardello of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, October 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen’s name to VNA of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Way, Hyannis, MA 0260. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Philip DeAngelo

Of Revere

Philip J. DeAngelo of Revere passed away on October 1.

He was the beloved brother of Frank G. DeAngelo and his wife, Linda of Revere, and the late Phyllis S. Binda and the son of the late Philip and Antonina DeAngelo. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Funeral will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, October 8 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Revere Food Pantry, checks payable to First Congregational Church of Revere, 230 Beach St. Revere, MA 02151. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Rita Grillo

Of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston

Rita Grillo, 57, of Stoneham, originally from East Boston, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born in Italy on September 18th, 1965 and immigrated to the United States with her family at the age of two. She became the epitome of the American Dream, building her life and career through hard work and motivation. After 30 plus years in the import export industry, Rita leaves behind a great void as the prominent leader of the Alpi USA company, Boston location. Loving daughter to the late Matteo Grillo and Rosalia (Lambiase) Grillo. Dear sister of Maria “Pina” Falzone and husband Salvatore of E. Boston, Tina Mitrano and husband Giuseppe of Stoneham, Giovanna Chiulli and husband Umberto of E. Boston, Antonio Grillo and wife Lucia of Stoneham, Frank Grillo and wife Diana of Saugus, the late Andrea Grillo and his wife Patricia or North Andover, Giulio Grillo and wife Deborah of Stoneham, the late Victor Grillo and wife Debbie of Revere, Patty Hanton and husband Robert of Saugus, Sonia Connolly and husband Christopher of Stoneham, and Serena Grillo of E. Boston. Also survived by her 23 loving nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends and her lovingly spoiled dog Riley and cat Frankie.

Paula Phipps

Resident of Jack Satter House Where She Spent Many Happy Times

Paula (Ross) Phipps, 78, of Revere, died on Thursday , September 29 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Revere to the late Benjamin and Sarah (Cohen) Ross, she was a graduate of Chelsea High, Class of 1959. Wife of the late Lawrence Phipps, Paula proudly spent her years raising her family while working various careers. She started out in real estate while her kids were young, then went on to own an answering service for local doctors for many years in Beverly. She later moved to Westmore, VT and worked as a nurse at the North Country Hospital in Newport, VT for 23 years.

She had many fond pastimes, one being, visiting her Temple Emanuel. Before Paula’s passing, she lived at the Jack Satter House in Revere where she shared many happy times playing cards with her friends, some whom she had known from childhood. Her family is grateful for those friendships and bonds made there.

Paula is survived by two sons, Arthur and Lisa Lurie of Newbury and Benjamin Lurie of Beverly; two grandchildren, Phillip Lurie of Rockport and Ray Lurie of Boston.

Services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in her name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.

Elaine Finklestein

Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea

Elaine (Chatis) Finklestein of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on October 2.

The beloved wife of the late Mitchell Finklestein, she was the devoted mother of Paul Finklestein and his wife, Lisa, Ellen Crocker and her husband, Jack and Carol Zamansky and her husband, Mark; dear sister of the late George Chatis and his wife, the late Dodi, the late Barbara Chati, and the late Myrna Bluestein. She was the loving grandmother of Matthew Crocker, Lauren Crocker, Andrew Zamansky and his wife, Emily, Karly Finklestein and Chloe Finklestein and adoring great grandmother of Henry Mitchell. Elaine was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Friday, October 7 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Danvers. Contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960 or the Jack Satter House Tenants Association, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151. For online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website: www.torffuneralservice.com