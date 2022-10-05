RHS Sports Roundup

Four More Wins for RHS Volleyball

The Revere High girls volleyball team continued to roll merrily along this past week, vanquishing three opponents in three days last week and then tacking on a fourth victory this past Monday to improve to 12-0 on the season.

The Lady Patriots opened a back-to-back-to-back string of three wins in three days last Wednesday with a 3-0 shutout of Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett by scores of 25-15, 17-25, 25-17,

Senior captain Tassya DaCosta provided 21 assists to her teammates and Gabriela De La Rosa paced the Revere offensive attack with 12 kills.

On Thursday, the Revere girls made the long trip to non-league foe Greater Lowell Tech a worthwhile endeavor, making for a happy bus ride home, with a 3-1 victory. DaCosta once again turned in another strong effort with 26 assists and De La Rosa accounted for 13 kills.

Revere completed its victory run with a 3-1 win over Somerville on Friday. The Lady Patriots kept their perfect record intact this past Monday with a 3-0 shutout of Lynn Classical.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her squad, who have now clinched a berth in the post-season state tourney and are ranked 14th in Division 2, sit atop the GBL standings as the lone undefeated team.

They will trek to GBL foes Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) and Medford on Friday. They will host Chelsea this coming Monday and travel to Malden next Wednesday.

Girls Cross Country Tops Lynn English

The Revere High girls cross country team defeated Lynn English, 22-33, this past Thursday on the Lady Bulldogs’ home course at Lynn Woods.

“That course is always a challenge, with multiple trails (leading to several lost runners) and difficult footing, but we came away with a strong win,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott.. “The team knew it wasn’t the course to push for personal bests, but rather to race smart and maintain their effort throughout. “

Taking first and second place for the second time this season for the Lady Patriots were freshman Olivia Rupp and junior Rocio Gonzalez Castillo.

“Rocio ran her fastest race pace of the season and is running stronger and stronger with each day we move through the season,” said Sinnott. “Olivia’s run was dominant as she took the lead early in the race and never let up.

“English had a tough number 1 and 2, who bested our third runner, Yasmin Riazi, who, despite a wrong turn and losing some ground on the course, pushed hard through the last mile to ensure a team win,” added Sinnott.

Individual Results

Olivia Rupp – 1st place – 24:26

Rocio Gonzalez Castillo – 2nd place – 24:41

Yasmin Riazi – 5th place – 29:21

Salma El Andalosy – 6th place – 29:30

Daniela Santana Baez – 8th place – 35:15

Sinnott and her crew were scheduled to host Everett today (Wednesday) and will entertain Malden next Wednesday.

RHS Golf Team Tops Lynn English

The Revere/Malden High golf team split a tri-match with Greater Boston League rivals Lynn English and Lynn Classical last week at Kelley Greens in Nahant.

The Patriots defeated Lynn English, 38.5-33.5. Revere was led by Ryan Coggswell, who delivered the biggest winning margin of the day at the number six slot on the card, 7.5-1.5.

Senior captain Ryan Willett, the Patriot’s top player, halved his match at number one with his Bulldog rival, 4.5-4.5. Jonathan Wells, playing in the number two spot, won his match 5-4.

Other winners for Revere were Ollie Svendsen, who defeated his LE counterpart, 5-4, and Chris Macdonald, who won his match at number seven, 5.5-3.5.

Saul Kruckenberg tied his match at number four, 4.5-4.5, and Cristian Lynch, playing his first match of the year at number eight, made a nice contribution of 3.5 points to the Patriots’ winning effort.

In the match with Classical, in which the Rams triumphed by a score of 43.5-28.8, Coggswell won his match at number six, 5.5-3.5, and Macdonald triumphed in the number seven slot, 6-3, giving both golfers a 2-0 record on the day.

The day before, the Patriots took on GBL foe Somerville at Mt. Hood and came up short by a score of 42.5-29.5.

Jonathan Wells played at the four spot and won his match 6-3, a victory highlighted by Jonathan’s first birdie on the par three 18th hole. Though senior captain Ryan Willett came up short at number one by a score of 6-3, Ryan turned in a superb effort, shooting four pars on the day.

RHS Girls Soccer Tops Somerville, 1–0

Samarah Paiva, with an assist from Erika Mejia and Kaylin Olivia, scored a goal late in the first half to provide the winning margin for the Revere High girls soccer team in a 1-0 victory over Somerville this past Monday.

The Revere attack began when Nataly Olivia and Catalina Chizavo brought the ball down deep to the corner of the box and sent it across the net. After a scramble in which Mejia and Olivia took shots that were saved by the Somerville keeper, the rebound bounced onto the foot of Paiva, who was in perfect position to deliver it into the back of the Lady Highlander net.

RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell praised the effort of the Lady Patriots’ defense in helping RHS keeper Nisrin Sekkat earn a clean sheet.

“Ari Pina, Giselle Salvador, Fatima Olivia, and Samarah Paiva did a great job stopping Somerville’s goal scorers all game,” O’Donnell said. “They played hard and never quit. Our mid-field, led by Erika Mejia, Sandra Torres, Catalina Chizavo, and Kyra Delaney, came up big when we needed to make a stop or get the ball up field.

“Our forwards, Nahomy Galvez (who has nine goals this season) and Nataly Olivia, made the Somerville defense work hard. They moved the ball well and got a ton of shots on net,” O’Donnell continued. “Kaylin Olivia, Jessica Nova, and Eldda Samuel all chipped in by playing many different positions for us.

“Nisrin earned another shutout, coming up with some unbelievable saves,” said O’Donnell. “Our bench played a huge role in the win by staying focused and cheering on their teammates. I am proud of the way this team has come together to play as one.”

Last week the Lady Patriots turned in a valiant effort, but came up short by a score of 1-0 to Greater Boston League rival Medford.

Lady Patriot keeper Nisrin Sekkat turned in a superb performance in goal.

“Nisrin played unbelievably in goal for us,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell. “She made so many great saves and one squeaker got by her late in the first half.”

O’Donnell also had high words of praise for her defensive crew, led by Ari Pina & Giselle Salvador and Fatima Oliva & Samara Paiva.

“Ari stepped up and made sure our defense played as a whole and didn’t let Medford attack the net,” said O’Donnell. “We dominated the whole game, but just couldn’t score a goal.

“We had many shots on net from Nahomy Galvez. Erika Mejia, Sandra Torres, and Catalina Chizavo,” added O’Donnell. “Freshman Nataly Olivia gave us a chance to tie with a minute left, leading the charge to bring the ball up the field. She brought it to the corner and put the ball across the middle for Nahomy Galvez for a one-timer on the Medford goalie,” but the Lady Patriots were unable to convert.

O’Donnell and her crew have a busy week ahead: They host Malden today (Wednesday), trek to Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday), return home to entertain non-league rival Boston international on Friday, and travel to Lynn English on Tuesday.

Patriots Run Well vs. Lynn English

The Revere High boys cross-country team took on Lynn English last week on the difficult — and often treacherous — 5K course through Lynn Woods.

Brayden Shanley finished in third place with a time of 21:34 and Zaraius Bilimoria grabbed fourth spot with a clocking of 22:39.

“Brayden ran a GREAT race,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn, emphasizing the “great.”

“He fell during the race, cutting up his elbow, but still ran probably the best race of his career,” added Flynn. “Zaraius ran a very hard race and showed a lot of courage to finish in fourth place.”

Flynn also noted the fine performance by freshman Luca Shanley. “Luca ran a very strong race in only his second race and finished with a time of 30:54,” said the coach.

The Patriots were scheduled to host Everett today (Wednesday) and will entertain Malden next Wednesday.