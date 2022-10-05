News Briefs

City of Revere Will Raise Italian Flag October 7

The City of Revere will raise the Italian flag this Friday, October 7th at 12:00 PM in honor of Italian Heritage Month. Speakers include Council President Gerry Visconti, Representative Jessica Giannino, and members of the Revere High School Italian Honors Society. At the event will be Wise Guys Cannoli, a locally-owned cannoli shop. Residents are encouraged to attend and celebrate the Italian community of Revere.

Local Post Office Will be Closed for the Holiday

Post Offices across the Commonwealth will be closed on Monday, October 10, in honor of the federal holiday Columbus Day. Retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery of mail on October 10. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, October 11.

Autism Speaks Invites Greater Boston to Walk 2022

The Greater Boston Autism Speaks Walk is back to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. This year, the Greater Boston Autism Speaks Walk will be held in person at Boston Common, bringing the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

Everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether you have autism, love someone who does, or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community – you’re invited!

The Greater Boston Walk will be held on Sunday, October 9 at the following location:

Boston Common, 115 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116

There are many ways to participate nationwide. To find an event in your area that meets your needs, go to autismspeaks.org/walk to learn more.

In the US, autism affects 1 in 44 children and 1 in 45 adults. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for people with autism and their families. Autism Speaks has aided more than 26 million people with free resources, services and support. The Walk raises vital funds that empower us to provide crucial resources, research, advocacy and support to meet urgent needs today and create a kinder, more inclusive world.

Roca Awarded $2 million U.S. Justice Department Award

Top U.S. Justice Department officials last week joined local partners and leaders at Roca Baltimore to announce significant new funding to expand the number of young men Roca serves in Baltimore, deepen Roca’s non-fatal shooting victims in the city and potentially expand Roca’s work to other parts of the region impacted by violence and trauma.

The $2 million grant to Roca is part of a national violence intervention grant announcement from the Department of Justice’s Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. The grants include a total of $100 million in funding to organizations around the country, including two others in Baltimore.

Kurtis Palermo, Executive Vice President of Roca Maryland, spoke at the press briefing, thanking Baltimore and the region for welcoming the creation of Roca Baltimore four years ago and noting the announcement of funding for this expansion comes on the very day of Roca Baltimore’s first “graduation” of its first cohort of four-year participants.

“We know the level of trauma is great, and the level of violence in our community is often debilitating to even think about – but we are having an impact and we are committed to staying in the work here, expanding our efforts and never giving up on these young people,” said Palermo. “Today’s announcement and the progress made by these young people finishing their four years in our program is a shining example of that.”

“There are no quick fixes but we know that if we heal the trauma, we free the person and, in doing so, can help them change the trajectory of their lives,” said Roca Founder & CEO Molly Baldwin. “We are grateful that the Justice Department, Attorney General Garland, and President Biden and his administration are validating the efficacy of our work and investing in powerful interventions here and all around the country.”

With the federal grant, Roca hopes to expand the number of young men it works with intensively in Baltimore from 200 per year to 250 per year. It also hopes to expand the reach of its work to serve an estimated 60 to 80 young men per year who are driving violence in communities outside of Baltimore City.

“We draw no direct link between our work and a reduction in killings on the streets among the young people we serve, but the number of young people engaged by Roca Baltimore together with unprecedented coordination with Baltimore Police, Department of Juvenile Services and Parole & Probation is having an impact,” said Baldwin.

RHS Class of ’48 Makes Donation

The City of Revere Community Scholarship Fund Received a Money order from the RHS Class of 1948 “In Memory of Our Class President Benjamin Abbene” in the amount of $1,172.35.