Chamber of Commerce Announces Award Recipients for Nov. 5 Gala

The Revere Chamber of Commerce, led by Executive Director Amanda Schepici-Portillo, has announced the award recipients for the business organization’s gala awards dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Casa Lucia.

The honorees are:

Revere Visionary Award: Michael Aldi Dryft/Fine Line/Cut 21 for breathing new life into Revere, seeing potential on Revere Beach, and opening three amazing restaurants there.

Revere Legacy Award:

The Revere Journal for being the longest-open small business and for its commitment to amplifying positivity within the Revere community.

Revere Alumni Award (2): Derek Anemoduris and Charlie Giuffrida for their leadership and commitment to making Revere a better place.

Revere Impact Award: Esquite for demonstrating to the Revere community what can be accomplished by hard work, determination, and commitment to family and community.

Revere Community Service Award: Ryder Revere for giving free space to local small businesses in warm-weather months.

Rookie of the Year Award: Mission Beach House because its management team has been incredibly generous and supportive of the Chamber of Commerce.

Non-profit of the Year: For Kids Only for providing a safe environment for children and families for over two decades in Revere. During the pandemic, FKO opened its doors at the earliest moment possible to be there for children and families in need.