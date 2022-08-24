City Partners With Roads Consulting Group To Deliver Small Business Technical Assistance to Broadway Businesses

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere through its Department of Planning and Community Development has partnered with Roads Consulting Group to deliver small business technical assistance to qualifying small business owners that operate a business on Broadway. Roads Consulting Group will be providing tailored, one-on-one small business technical assistance related to financial management, marketing & merchandising, and expansion of business operations. Currently ambassadors from Roads Consulting Group are actively engaging with small business owners of the Broadway Business District, conducting assessments of individual business’s needs. The assessments will be matched with small business technical assistance at no cost to business owners through CLFRF/ARPA funds, designated to stimulate the economic growth of this key business district.

The City of Revere and Roads Consulting Group will co-host a free Small Business Seminar ‘Business Strategy’ on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:00 p.m. at Revere City Hall. The seminar is open to all of Revere Small Business owners across the City, but seating will be limited.

Roads Consulting Group was founded in 2017. Its diverse staff of experienced small business owners and entrepreneurs have been assisting small business owners in Boston, Chelsea, Lynn and Fall River. The partnership between the City of Revere and Roads Consulting Group is one of many initiatives funded through CLRRF/ARPA funds designated to support our small businesses and to stimulate economic recovery within Revere’s business districts resulting from the pandemic.

For more information about the business revitalization efforts on Broadway, visit https://www.revere.org/business-development/smallbusiness, or email [email protected]