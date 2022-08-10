Revere Holds Groundbreaking for New DPW Facility

Mayor Brian Arrigo led the city’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art Department of Public Works facility Monday at the site located at 319 Charger Street.

Construction on the new, one-story 39,000 square-foot facility will be completed in the fall of 2023. The facility will have more room for office space, training rooms, maintenance bays, and storage.

City and State officials joined Mayor Arrigo and members of the Revere DPW for the groundbreaking of the new Department Public Works site to be located on Charger Street.

Julie Leduc of Hill International, the owner’s project manager, said, “It is very exciting for us to be here today to break ground on such a momentous occasion. These DPW workers are the heart and soul of your city, and I have to say that they are well deserving of this beautiful facility that we’re going to build for them.”

Mayor Arrigo Delivers Opening Remarks

After acknowledging his colleagues in government that were in attendance, Arrigo thanked the members of the Department of Works for their efforts in the city.

“I want to thank and celebrate truly all the incredibly hard-working men and women of the Revere DPW,” said Arrigo. “We would not be here without all of you. As Julie said, you truly are the heart and soul of our community, and you are incredibly vital to the way that our city operates and the direction that the city is going. I admire your dedication to our city and on behalf of our residents, I want to thank you, because you always show up.”

Arrigo said for decades the community had watched as the old DPW building “deteriorated before the eyes.”

“Now fast forward to today, where the memories of that building are long gone, and we have a brighter future,” said Arrigo. “Today officially marks a new chapter, both for the city of Revere and for our Department of Public Works because we are officially breaking ground on a new DPW. This brand new, state-of-the-art facility will obviously allow for better office space, training rooms, and the proper maintenance of equipment. But truly it’s about showing the respect for the men and women who work on behalf of our residents throughout every crisis, throughout every snowstorm. Every major event that we have, they’re first responders.”

Reps. Giannino, Turco Speak at the Ceremony

Rep. Jessica Giannino, who was a councillor-at-large when the project was first proposed and then eventually approved, and State Rep. Jeff Turco also praised the Revere DPW for its vital, day-to-day work on the city.

“On days like this, if it’s 100 degrees outside, or if it’s negative 20 and we’re in a blizzard, they’re on the front line,” lauded Giannino. “Under Don Ciaramella [Chief of Infrastructure and Public Works] and Paul Argenzio [DPW Superintendent], they make it happen, so thank you, guys.”

Rep. Turco said to the DPW workers standing behind the podium, “When you think of the work you guys do in sub-zero weather, in blistering heat, it’s previously amazing, from the big to the small projects, we thank you for your works on behalf of the residents in Revere.”

Turco also credited Arrigo and the City Council for advancing the project.

“You got a mayor and a city council that said, ‘this is critically important to the well-being to the City of Revere, that we have the best situation we can for our DPW workers, to have a building that’s state of the art, and we’re going to invest in that infrastructure as our city grows’.

“I want to thank you, Mr. Mayor, because it would have been easy not to spend the kind of money that we’re spending to build this facility. It would have been easy to spend on other things that the public likes politically, but you and the City Council made a commitment to the people of Revere and to the people that make this run day-by-day.”

DPW Leader Ciaramella Concludes Speaking Program

Ciaramella thanked Mayor Arrigo, the City Council, and residents for their support of the DPW and the Water and Sewer Departments.

“I especially would like to thank the Mayor’s Administration for helping us rebuild Revere’s DPW, brick by brick, truck by truck,” said Ciaramella. “This administration recognized the importance of giving the city workers the proper equipment and tools to keep Revere operating and delivering reliable city service to all of Revere residdents, no matter what the time of day is, or what the emergency is.”

Ciaramella also credited his staff and co-workers for their hard work and always responding to calls for their vital services.

Revere Public Works Day Scheduled for Sept. 10

Kori O’Hara, special assistant to the Revere Water and Sewer Department, said Revere Public Works Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rumney Marsh Academy.

The architect for the project is DiGiorgio and Associates of Charlestown. The owner’s project manager is Hill International of Needham. The contractor is GVW, Inc., of Lynn.