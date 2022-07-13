Ward 5 Special Election Set for Tuesday, July 19

Candidates John Powers, Ron Clark, and Linda Santos Rosa will vie for the Ward 5 seat in the special election set for this Tuesday, July 19.

Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said the polls in Ward 5 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at four locations: Point of Pines Yacht Club (Precinct 1), Jack Satter House (Precincts 1A and 2), Turkish Cultural Center (Precinct 2A), and Revere High School (Precinct 3).

Fahey said there are approximately 5,000 registered voters in Ward 5. He is expecting a moderate turnout for the election.

The Ward 5 seat became vacant when Al Fiore decided to step down from his position.

All three candidates have either served in elective office or sought elective office. John Powers served on the City Council as the Ward 5 councilor. Linda Santos Rosa served as a member of the School Committee and on the City Council as an at-large city councilor. Ron Clark ran for the Ward 5 seat in the 2022 city election. The three candidates have been busy on the campaign trail.

“I think we have three very involved candidates who have been getting people to register to vote, to vote by absentee, and to hold signs,” said Fahey.

Meanwhile Fahey, who succeeded long-time commissioner Diane Colella, is gearing up for his first city election, though he supervised the local election in January for the approval of construction of a new Northeast Regional Vocational High School.

Fahey said Tuesday’s election will be good preparation for this fall’s state and county primary and general elections.