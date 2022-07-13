A Golden Era of Track & Field: Retiring Coach Sam Ros Inspired RHS Track Athletes To Excel in Their Sport

Sam Ros was at Revere City Hall Tuesday to receive his own certificate of commendation and to watch proudly as his relay team was honored with commendations for qualifying for the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon this past season.

The ceremony was a final, fitting moment in Ros’ brilliant career as head coach of the Revere High School indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Ros is stepping down as the leader of the powerful boys track program that has won the last few Greater Boston League championships and two NEC titles.

“I would like to thank Councilor Anthony Cogliandro for doing this for us,” Ros said humbly following the ceremony.

A Record Holder at RHS

Ros, whose parents fled Cambodia, attended the Beachmont (fifth grade) Garfield Schools (K-4, 6-8) and graduated in 1998 from Revere High where he tried out for the soccer team. He shifted gears and began running in the cross country program led by head coach Frank Gallagher. He continued his running career for Steve Pavey’s track teams as a middle-distance runner.

Ros is incredibly modest when he talks about his high school career. The fact is Ros set the school record in 800 meters, breaking the mark of Dom Finelli, who had gone on to an All-American career at Brandeis University. Ros also set the school record in the 1000 meters.

Ros competed in track at Division 1 UMass/Amherst where he received his degree in Biology. He currently works at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the manager of the bioresearch program.

A 20-Year Run of Excellence

Sam Ros first started coaching at Revere High in 2002 as a volunteer assistant to head coaches Steve Pavey and Jack Mosko in the boys and girls track programs.

He became the girls track head coach in 2008 and took over the boys’ track program in the 2012-13 season. His program is one of the school’s most popular, annually attracting more than 70 athletes each season.

One of his superstar female athletes, Racquel MacDonald, who was the NEC hurdles champion and still holds the school record in the 110-meter and 400-meter hurldes. MacDonald went on to compete for the Division 1 Boston College Eagles. It was Ros’ own runner, the great Michael Fitzpatrick, who broke Ros’ record in the 1000 meters. Tarik Maddrey won a Division 2 state title in the high jump in 2004 and competed at UMass/Lowell.

“I’m proud of our program’s success, but I did it for the kids,” said Ros. “I’ve actually been trying to retire for the past few years, but every year there’s always a group of kids that pull me right back in and extend my coaching a little more. Even now, the decision to retire was tough because I some great athletes in the program right now.”

Ros said he is grateful to the Revere athletic directors, Bob Lospennato, Keith Correia, Sean Hart, and Frank Shea, with whom he has worked. Ros said he hopes to assist Shea in the selection of his successor as head coach.

Sam Ros and his wife, Michelle Ros, live in Revere and have a son, Jordan, 6, and a daughter, Piper, 3. Interestingly, Jordan takes Karate classes at Anthony Cogliandro’s Revere Karate Academy. Piper is a student at Nicole Zervas Dance Academy.

Colleagues Praise Ros’ Tenure as Head Coach

The illustrious hurdler, Racquel MacDonald, served as an assistant coach on Ros’ staff before becoming the head coach of the Revere High girls track team. She was one of the recipients of a City Council commendation for her role as a coach of the relay team.

MacDonald expressed her gratitude to Ros his role in developing her talents and inspiring her love of the sport.

“Everything I know and love about track, from high school through running in college and now coaching, is because of Sam,” said MacDonald. “He’s been a friend, a mentor, and these past few years a colleague of mine. The effort and love he puts into Revere High track is unmatched and every student who’s been coached by him is so lucky. And I’m so lucky to be a friend of him. Even though he’s retiring, he’ll still be back to help us out, and we’re so grateful for him.”

Assistant track coach Briana Scata, also a recipient of a citation from the Council, competed as shot putter in Ros’ girls track program.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Sam since high school,” said Scata, a 2011 Revere High graduate and the current field hockey head coach. “He was my coach and shortly after graduating, he brought me into coaching. I can’t say enough amazing things about him as a friend, a mentor, and a coach to me as well. The program has been so blessed to have him over this time. And we’re sad to see his career come to an end, but it’s been an amazing ride.”

Relay Team Thanks Ros for His Dedication in Coaching

After receiving their City Council citations Monday night, Revere High’s relay team of Keny Guerrero, Mark Marchese, Ricardo Goncalves, and JC Cunha each praised Sam Rose for the vital role he played in their success and ultimate journey to the NIKE Outdoor Nationals.

Following are their comments:

Keny Guerrero

“I want to say thank you so much to my coach, Sam Ros, because he taught me a lot of stuff that I didn’t know about track. I will be grateful for that for the rest of my life.”

Mark Marchese

“I just want to say thank you to Coach Ros. Even though I didn’t run track for the full four years of high school, I wish I did, because he was such a great coach. He made the experience of track my favorite sport. And I played football, too, so that really says a lot.”

Ricardo Goncalves

“I’m very appreciative for having Coach Ros as my coach for all four years. Going into my freshman year, I didn’t really like track because I didn’t enjoy running, but he made the sport really fun. He really guided the team well, and we just loved winning. We built a great family and a great connection and going to Oregon really has topped off our adventure and our last year together. It was fun bringing back a medal all the way from Oregon to Revere. I couldn’t be happier to represent Revere with the track team.”

JV Cunha

“Coach Sam has been my coach since I started running cross country in middle school in the sixth grade, and now I’m going into my junior year. I appreciate everything he has done for me. He’s basically been like a second father for me. In the winter, we went to Nationals in New York City, and that was a great experience as well. He’s helped me become a faster runner. I wish that he would stay as amy coach for the rest of my high school career.”